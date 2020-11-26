Latest NFC East Divisional Odds Ahead of Washington vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The winner of the Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game will hold the NFC East lead with a 4-7 record.

Of course, more NFC East chaos could break loose with a tie, but chances are we'll see a 4-7 team in the NFL playoff picture after Thursday.

It's quite a sight to behold this late in the year. On occasion, teams flirting with or finishing at .500 win divisions outright, but the division-winning team could easily lose 10 or more games this year. That's never happened before.

For now, here's a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the NFC East crown. You can also check out some team outlooks as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook NFC East Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +155 ($100 bet to win $155)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas Cowboys: +250

New York Giants: +325

Washington Football Team: +425

Philadelphia Eagles

A brutal schedule awaits the Eagles, whose offense has accounted for an average of 16.3 points over their last three games.

Philadelphia will welcome the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks to town on Monday before visiting the 7-3 Green Bay Packers. Then the NFC-leading 8-2 New Orleans Saints will head to Philly before the Eagles travel to the desert and face the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals.

A matchup at the 3-7 Cowboys, who showed signs of life in a 31-28 upset win over the host Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, looms on Dec. 27. Philadelphia closes the year at home versus Washington.

Philadelphia would likely be the betting underdog in every game but its final one on current form, and that's not a victory lock given how competitive WFT has been the past five weeks.

Philadelphia ultimately doesn't have the offense to hang with any of its upcoming four opponents. Of course, the Eagles can pull off an upset or two, but on paper, they're likely to go 0-4 or 1-3 in this next stretch. That won't be good enough to win the division.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys endured a brutal three-game stretch in the weeks immediately after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11 against the New York Giants. Opponents outscored Dallas 78-23, and the campaign appeared to be spiraling out of control.

However, Dallas then led the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers 19-9 in the fourth quarter before losing 24-19 in a hard-fought game. Following their bye, the Cowboys went blow for blow with the high-powered Vikings offense before winning by a field goal on the road.

Momentum is on Dallas' side, and its schedule is as well. Five of the six teams on Dallas' ledger have losing records: the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Eagles, Washington and the Giants.

The lone winning team is the 6-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are reeling after losing three of four.

Ultimately, the offense has found its rhythm behind backup quarterback (now starter) Andy Dalton, and the defense is at least holding down the fort well enough to win games. Dallas should be in the mix down the stretch and string together some wins.

New York Giants

The 3-7 Giants may be playing the best football of any NFC East team. They took down the Eagles 27-17 in their last matchup and led the Washington Football Team 20-3 on the road before holding onto a 23-20 win. They weren't so lucky against the 7-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers before that one as they watched a 14-3 edge slip away in a 25-23 defeat.

Six of the Giants' seven losses have been by 10 or fewer points. With the exception of a 36-9 blowout versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, they've been in every game in the fourth quarter.

Now the team appears to be hitting its stride. Quarterback Daniel Jones has looked great the past two weeks, completing 71 percent of his passes for 7.35 yards per pass attempt. The running game has gotten going, with the team posting 101 or more yards on the ground in the past five matchups.

And the defense has largely played well thanks to shutdown cornerback James Bradberry (14 pass breakups, three interceptions), linebacker Blake Martinez (96 tackles) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (five sacks, 16 quarterback hits).

The issue is the schedule: New York has a four-game stretch against the 7-3 Seahawks, 6-4 Cardinals, 7-3 Cleveland Browns and 6-4 Ravens. A 2-2 record would be a massive win for the team, and they still have to take care of business on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and the Cowboys to end the year.

The guess here is that the Giants win three of their next six at minimum. The question is whether that's good enough to win the division. The Dallas game may be a win-and-in situation for both teams.

Washington Football Team

A brutal 1-4 start that included defeats by an average of 15.75 points per game has given way to a far more competitive stretch of football ever since.

Granted, Washington hasn't played a winning team since Oct. 11, but the Football Team has been in every game, going 2-3.

The three losses all featured Washington falling behind by double digits only to storm back and nearly take the lead outright. That wasn't meant to be in two defeats to the New York Giants and one more to the Detroit Lions, but WFT is a tough out.

Four of Washington's last six opponents are against losing teams in the Cowboys, 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Eagles. However, Washington's next three games are all on the road.

The two games against winning teams are at the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at home against the high-flying Seahawks offense.

Washington has its work cut out for it down the stretch, but this team's young talent can pull off a shocking division title win.

The defensive front seven is loaded with first-round talent, led by Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne.

The offense has explosive playmakers led by rookie running back Antonio Gibson and wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims.

We'll see if that's enough for Washington to make a run, although the surplus of road games and Pittsburgh and Seattle matchups might leave WFT home for January.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.