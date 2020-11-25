Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

0 of 4

David Becker/Associated Press

Maybe you need a boost. Perhaps you're a fantasy football manager who was relying on a player such as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey or Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon to put up big points, but both are out now with injuries.

If you're on the verge of a playoff berth, you may still need to be hitting the waiver wire hard to find players who can give you a necessary late-season push. And while you're likely not going to discover any huge stars there, there are some names available who could end up being the difference in how your season ends.

In many leagues, there are only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. So, make sure the moves you make ahead of Week 12 are the right ones to help you finish strong.

Here are some sleeper waiver-wire targets who will be available in most Yahoo leagues.