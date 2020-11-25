Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

You might think 11 weeks of the 2020 NFL season would've exhausted fantasy football's pool of sleepers by now.

It hasn't. Not even close.

Week 12 simply puts a new batch of sleepers into the discussion, though there are familiar faces among them. One has a tremendous matchup. One should be pressed into heavier duty with teammate absences around him. The last one simply should have been rostered in most leagues already, but hasn't.

Either way, all three players make our list of Week 12 waiver-wire targets who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.