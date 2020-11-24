Aaron Rodgers Condemns 'Extremely Unnecessary' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Threats

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said he received death threats on social media after his overtime fumble in Sunday's 34-31 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

During an appearance on the Jim Rome Show Tuesday, Rodgers condemned the death threats (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"I would say that's extremely unnecessary. I understand the rooting interests in the game and how important it is to so many people, and it's really important to us, too. But I think that's very unnecessary. I'm sorry he had to go through that. I'm sure if I was checking social media, I'm sure there would be plenty of games where that happened to me."

Valdes-Scantling tweeted about the death threats on Sunday evening:

He also talked spoke about those threats with reporters on Monday:

"Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences, so I guess that's one of those things with the profession that we're in, you've got to take it for what it is, don't let it affect you. It doesn't affect me. People can say whatever they want as long as people in this building and in my family, they all care about me, that's all that matters."

Valdes-Scantling's fumble was costly, coming on the first possession of overtime and giving Indianapolis the ball on the Green Bay 29-yard line. Indianapolis only needed a field goal to win, and four plays later Rodrigo Blankenship kicked the game-winner through the uprights.

But it's also worth mentioning that it was Valdes-Scantling's first fumble in 42 career NFL games. Or that no mistake on a football field is ever worthy of death threats, threats of violence or anything close to it. And of course, football games are rarely actually won or lost on just one play.

"There was so much good, and you know, he had one bad play. And like we say to all our guys, it never comes down to one play," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday. "There were so many factors in that game that led to the result of the game and, you know, I have more confidence in Marquez because of the game, just because all of the little things he's been doing."