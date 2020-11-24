College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Week 13 Poll Announced by Committee

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and a familiar face is at the top.

Alabama sits at No. 1 after the committee's first run through the nation's top-ranked teams, with Notre Dame, Notre Dame and Ohio State rounding out the current playoff schools. No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida are in the next spots out.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

Video Play Button Videos you might like

17. Texas

18. USC

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

Alabama has been a CFP mainstay. Last season was the first time the Tide failed to make the playoffs since the CFP's inception. Clemson and Alabama each lead the way with five appearances, while Oklahoma has been selected four times.

With the Sooners dropping two games early in the 2020 season, their path to a fourth straight playoff appearance is nonexistent. Clemson's margin for error has also all but been erased with a loss to Notre Dame. An expected rematch in the ACC Championship Game will likely determine the conference's lone choice for the Final Four.

Alabama sits clearly in the driver's seat for the SEC berth with two games remaining in the regular season. The Tide have reeled off seven straight wins, all by double digits, with games against rivals Auburn and Arkansas remaining. It's possible, albeit unlikely, a trip to LSU previously scheduled for this month will be made up. The game was postponed because of COVID-19.

Alabama will likely meet sixth-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game. The one-loss Gators would meet the Tide in the conference championship game if both teams win out. The winner of that game would then be a lock for the playoffs.

The Big Ten's expected berth is Ohio State's to lose. The 4-0 Buckeyes have trips to Illinois and Michigan State, along with a home game against rival Michigan, remaining on their slate.

Northwestern's surprising 5-0 start has the Wildcats at No. 8, their highest ever in the CFP Top 25, and in a position to make a Cinderella run to the playoffs if they finish out the regular season undefeated. Pat Fitzgerald's team finishes with matchups against Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois before a potential conference title game clash with Ohio State.