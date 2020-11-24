    College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Week 13 Poll Announced by Committee

    FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
    The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and a familiar face is at the top.

    Alabama sits at No. 1 after the committee's first run through the nation's top-ranked teams, with Notre Dame, Notre Dame and Ohio State rounding out the current playoff schools. No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida are in the next spots out.

    Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Clemson

    4. Ohio State

    5. Texas A&M

    6. Florida

    7. Cincinnati

    8. Northwestern

    9. Georgia

    10. Miami

    11. Oklahoma 

    12. Indiana

    13. Iowa State

    14. BYU

    15. Oregon

    16. Wisconsin

    17. Texas

    18. USC

    19. North Carolina

    20. Coastal Carolina

    21. Marshall

    22. Auburn

    23. Oklahoma State

    24. Iowa

    25. Tulsa 

    Alabama has been a CFP mainstay. Last season was the first time the Tide failed to make the playoffs since the CFP's inception. Clemson and Alabama each lead the way with five appearances, while Oklahoma has been selected four times.

    With the Sooners dropping two games early in the 2020 season, their path to a fourth straight playoff appearance is nonexistent. Clemson's margin for error has also all but been erased with a loss to Notre Dame. An expected rematch in the ACC Championship Game will likely determine the conference's lone choice for the Final Four.

    Alabama sits clearly in the driver's seat for the SEC berth with two games remaining in the regular season. The Tide have reeled off seven straight wins, all by double digits, with games against rivals Auburn and Arkansas remaining. It's possible, albeit unlikely, a trip to LSU previously scheduled for this month will be made up. The game was postponed because of COVID-19.

    Alabama will likely meet sixth-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game. The one-loss Gators would meet the Tide in the conference championship game if both teams win out. The winner of that game would then be a lock for the playoffs.

    The Big Ten's expected berth is Ohio State's to lose. The 4-0 Buckeyes have trips to Illinois and Michigan State, along with a home game against rival Michigan, remaining on their slate. 

    Northwestern's surprising 5-0 start has the Wildcats at No. 8, their highest ever in the CFP Top 25, and in a position to make a Cinderella run to the playoffs if they finish out the regular season undefeated. Pat Fitzgerald's team finishes with matchups against Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois before a potential conference title game clash with Ohio State.

