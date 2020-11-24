Shannon Sharpe Rips Tom Brady for Not Shaking Jared Goff's Hand After Loss

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe thought Tom Brady was a bit of a sore loser following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 27-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff went to shake Brady's hand after the game, but the legendary QB was already on his way to the locker room. Sharpe unloaded on Brady on Twitter:

The 43-year-old was undoubtedly frustrated by his disappointing performance. He finished 26-of-48 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Safety Jordan Fuller picked off Brady twice, the second of which came inside the final two minutes of the game to seal the result.

This isn't the first handshake-related controversy for Brady this season. He didn't shake Nick Foles' hand following a 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

If you're the starting quarterback on a team that beats the Buccaneers, don't count on meeting Brady at midfield to exchange postgame pleasantries.