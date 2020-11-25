Fantasy Football Week 12: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

Now it's time to close this week's column out with a Thanksgiving Week edition of Rapid Fire.

I hope all of you and your families have a safe and happy Turkey Day!

CRussell is looking for some flex help. "Who should I start at flex (.5PPR)? (Salvon) Ahmed, A.J. Brown or Duke J(ohnson)?"

I've already said all there is to say about Johnson, and Ahmed has been OK as Miami's lead back over the last two weeks. But A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700) has scored in six of eight games this season. Don't be scared off by his down game against Indy two weeks ago.

TheSpititus needs a quarterback. "Carson Wentz or Justin Herbert?"

As bad as Carson Wentz has been much of this season, he has remained a fantasy-relevant quarterback for most of the season. But this is no contest. In terms of fantasy points per game, Justin Herbert (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200) of the Los Angeles Chargers has been a top-five option since taking over in Week 2. The sixth overall pick in 2020 has five games with over 300 yards and five with three scores this season.

JacksonEllis wants Thanksgiving Day help. "Got a Thanksgiving Day flex decision. (Kenny) Golladay, JuJu (Smith-Schuster), (Chase) Claypool or (J.D.) McKissic?

Were Golladay (hip) 100 percent or close to it, this would be tough, but you can afford to duck the injury. McKissic's touch-share and JuJu's targets are both legitimate worries, but with 10 scores in as many games, Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100) has been the top rookie wideout in 2020. Last time out against the Ravens, Claypool caught five passes for 42 yards and a score.

The Chargers rookie signal-caller is the subject of another query from stephegger. "Russ or Herbert?"

The turkey coma is apparently kicking in early. Herbert has been great, and he draws a much better fantasy matchup this week than Russell Wilson (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500) of the Seahawks. But Arizona's Kyler Murray is the only signal-caller in the league with more fantasy points this season than Wilson. Roll him out against the Eagles on Monday night.

nathanshov88 has an interesting tight end question. "Start Dallas Goedert (vs. SEA) or Mark Andrews (at PIT)."

This is a very interesting question, especially since Mark Andrews (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200) of the Ravens managed only three catches for 22 yards last time out against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that ranks dead last in PPR points surrendered to tight ends. With that said, Goedert's matchup ranks in the bottom five too, so it isn't enough to swing the needle toward him.

RadChad22 needs a running back for Week 12. "PPR…Kalen Ballage or Giovani Bernard?"

Kalen Ballage of the Chargers averaged only 2.8 yards a carry last week against the Jets, but he caught seven passes to salvage his PPR stat line. Giovani Bernard (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) of the Bengals wasn't as productive last week, but he draws a much better Week 12 matchup against a Giants team allowing the seventh-most PPR points to running backs in 2020. That matchup (and the possible return of Austin Ekeler) is the difference here.

Finally, cphillips876 has a rather depressing wide receiver question. "Standard scoring. DJ Chark or Tyler Boyd?"

Both of these young wide receivers have had their fantasy value capped significantly by poor quarterback play. With that said, Jake Luton has at least shown some ability to push the ball down the field, and the Jaguars get a marginally better fantasy matchup Sunday for wide receivers against the Cleveland Browns. It's pretty close, but Jacksonville's DJ Chark JR. (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200) is the play.

