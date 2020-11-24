Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup AdviceNovember 24, 2020
While it's impossible to overstate the importance of elite talents in fantasy football, the reality is that barring injury, most of your leaguemates probably have top players, too. That results in many matchups being decided on the fringes.
Finding the right sleeper or exploiting the best matchup can be the final nudge that takes your team over the top.
We're here to start that push by identifying a fringe starter at the marquee positions with the best matchups in Week 12.
Quarterback: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders, at Atlanta Falcons
Derek Carr has booked three Pro Bowl trips in his career, but he's arguably never been closer to stardom.
The 29-year-old's hand looks as steady as ever. He's on course to set a new career low in interceptions (three), and his completion percentage is the second-highest he's ever recorded (69.7).
With three more touchdown passes on Sunday pushing his season total to 19, the Las Vegas quarterback has a chance to best the 32 he threw in 2015.
That hasn't quite moved the Fresno State product into must-start territory—he's just 21st in total fantasy scoring at the position, per FantasyPros—but his good games are the kind you want in your lineup. And his upcoming matchup against the Falcons sure looks like it will be one of those goodies.
Atlanta allows more fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo. Three different quarterbacks have cleared 30 fantasy points against the Falcons, including Drew Lock in Week 9 (313 passing yards with two touchdowns, 47 rushing yards and another score).
Unless you roster a no-brainer starter on the Kyler Murray/Russell Wilson level, Carr deserves a spot in your starting lineup.
Wide Receiver: Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders, at Atlanta Falcons
Contrary to popular belief, fantasy football isn't actually rocket science. Keeping it simple is often the best strategy, and that's what drives the recommendation here.
Remember when we told you how the Falcons have trouble handling opposing quarterbacks? Well, they're only marginally better against wide receivers. In fact, they've allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position.
That's excellent news for Nelson Agholor. He isn't the most consistent pass-catcher around, but he maximizes his opportunities. His 18.5 yards per reception ranks fourth-best among players with 20-plus catches.
He's been targeted nine times in two of his last five outings. In those contests, he delivered 11 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He has six scores on the season and four games with at least 55 receiving yards. Given the quality of matchup, this could be his best performance yet.
Running Back: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears, at Green Bay Packers
We get it. A David Montgomery recommendation has about as much excitement as the waiting room in a physician's office.
But volume is critical at this position, and the sophomore rusher handles a heavier workload than most. He's 13th in rushing attempts this season, and that's after exiting a Week 9 loss early and sitting out Week 10 with a concussion.
The 23-year-old is not officially out of the concussion protocol, but he did return to practice Monday. While Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn't specify his status, it sure sounded like his return is imminent.
"Just that level of confidence and that toughness that he brings to the huddle and every time he touches the football," Nagy told reporters. "He's a complete team player. He's all about 'we' and our team ... so I'm excited to get him back."
Assuming the Iowa State product is good to go and afforded his usual opportunities, he should make the most of them against a Packers defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs.
Green Bay has been gashed on the ground and through the air, and Montgomery is a capable (if unspectacular) contributor in both facets.