Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

1 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Derek Carr has booked three Pro Bowl trips in his career, but he's arguably never been closer to stardom.

The 29-year-old's hand looks as steady as ever. He's on course to set a new career low in interceptions (three), and his completion percentage is the second-highest he's ever recorded (69.7).

With three more touchdown passes on Sunday pushing his season total to 19, the Las Vegas quarterback has a chance to best the 32 he threw in 2015.

That hasn't quite moved the Fresno State product into must-start territory—he's just 21st in total fantasy scoring at the position, per FantasyPros—but his good games are the kind you want in your lineup. And his upcoming matchup against the Falcons sure looks like it will be one of those goodies.

Atlanta allows more fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo. Three different quarterbacks have cleared 30 fantasy points against the Falcons, including Drew Lock in Week 9 (313 passing yards with two touchdowns, 47 rushing yards and another score).

Unless you roster a no-brainer starter on the Kyler Murray/Russell Wilson level, Carr deserves a spot in your starting lineup.