    Takk McKinley Claimed off Waivers by Raiders After Failed 49ers Physical

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) rushes in against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Falcons won the game 40-20. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders added some depth to their defensive line Monday.

    They announced they claimed defensive end Takkarist McKinley via waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

    McKinley was available because the 49ers waived him with a failed physical designation, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Barrows suggested the defensive end's groin injury is still "problematic."

    Being waived is nothing new for the UCLA product.

    As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted, the Cincinnati Bengals also previously claimed him off waivers and then failed him following a physical. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons, Bengals and 49ers have all waived him.

    Atlanta selected McKinley with a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and it appeared as if he were well on his way to a productive career when he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and tallied six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

    He followed up with seven sacks in his second season but had just 3.5 in 2019.

    Durability was not much of a concern prior to this season considering he missed just three combined games in his first three years in the league. That is no longer the case with a lingering groin injury, but the Raiders took a flier on him with this move.

    He joins a Las Vegas team that is 6-4 and in second place in the AFC West. The Raiders face McKinley's old team in the Falcons on Sunday.

