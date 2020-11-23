Raiders News: Vic Beasley Signs Practice Squad Contract After Titans Release

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Vic Beasley to their practice squad on Monday.

The move comes just weeks after the Tennessee Titans released him following their Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, his fifth outing of the year. Beasley, who is in his sixth season in the league, signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in March.

Drafted eighth overall out of Clemson by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, Beasley started every game for Atlanta as a rookie then earned an All-Pro nod in 2016 after he led the league in sacks (15.5) and forced fumbles (6), posting 39 combined tackles and 16 quarterback hits.

After two seasons of lower production, Beasley ended his time in Atlanta on a high note last season, with a career-high 42 tackles and eight sacks, the most since he led the league in 2016. But the Falcons chose not to re-sign him, and he found his way to the Titans in free agency.

He never seemed to find his footing in Nashville, where he got off to a tough start when he reported to training camp 10 days late, leading to a $500,000 fine and a stint on the non-football injury list.

Though Beasley's contract doesn't put him on the active roster just yet, the Vegas defense could use a boost. The team has posted the second-fewest sacks in the league (11) and ranks 10th-worst in yards per game (385.8).

Beasley wasn't the only former Falcon headed to the Vegas Monday, with the team also adding Takkarist McKinley, who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers following a failed physical.