Eddie Jackson, Jesse Davis Placed on COVID-19 List by Bears, Dolphins

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

A pair of defensive starters are among the latest names added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chicago Bears moved safety Eddie Jackson to the list on Monday, while the Miami Dolphins did the same to offensive lineman Jesse Davis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The designation does not necessarily mean that either player tested positive for the virus, because the list is also used for players identified as close contacts.

The Bears are set to travel to Green Bay on Sunday after a week off due to a previously scheduled bye, while the Dolphins are coming off of a road loss to the Denver Broncos, with a trip to the New York Jets scheduled for Sunday.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has started all but two regular-season games (limited by an ankle injury in his All-Pro 2018 season) for the Bears since they drafted him out of Alabama in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Through 10 games in 2020, he has forced a career-high three fumbles, with a fumble recovery for an eight-yard touchdown, while posting 58 combined tackles (46 solo).

Per Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com, Jackson—who is signed through 2024—is the eighth Chicago player to be added to the COVID-19 list so far this season. Outside linebacker Lachavious Simmons was activated off of the list ahead of the team's Sunday game against the Titans.

After going undrafted out of Idaho, Davis bounced around from the Seattle Seahawks to the New York Jets before signing a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins in 2017. He has worked himself into a regular starting role, having started every game except one since 2018, and signed a three-year extension worth $15 million last September.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is already on the COVID-19 list, and the team played the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 with five assistant coaches sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.