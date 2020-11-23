    Joe Burrow Reportedly Has Torn ACL, MCL and Structural Issues After Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly suffered a torn ACL, torn MCL and other structural issues in his knee during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby

    The rookie will now undergo reconstructive surgery to prepare for 2021, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    There is reportedly a nine-month recovery timeline with the expectation he will return in time for next season, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

    Burrow was carted off the field after a big hit early in the third quarter of Sunday's game and did not return.  The 2020 first overall draft pick knew his year was over in his message after the game:

    Ryan Finley finished the game for Cincinnati and should get the first chance at the job going forward.

    Finley finished 3-of-10 for 30 yards in relief last game during his first appearance of the season. He produced a 62.1 quarterback rating in his three starts as a rookie last year, all of them resulting in Bengals losses.

    The team also signed Brandon Allen from the practice squad on Monday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    The 2-7-1 Bengals face the New York Giants Sunday and enter the Week 12 battle on a two-game losing streak.

    The injury also creates long-term concerns for Burrow, who had played well in his first season despite a questionable roster around him. He totaled 2,688 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns in 10 games, adding three rushing scores.

    He also earned a lot of respect around the league, which was seen in responses to his injury:

    Cincinnati will hope Burrow can return to full strength next season as the team tries to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

