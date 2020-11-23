Colin Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play amid NFL Injuries

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

A day after Joe Burrow became the latest NFL quarterback to go down with an injury, Colin Kaepernick released a video showing what he can do on the football field.

Kaepernick posted the video to his Twitter account Monday, saying he's "still putting in work" despite "being denied employment" for nearly four years.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. The 33-year-old has gone unsigned in each of the subsequent four offseasons, thanks in large part due to his protests during the national anthem and outspokenness on issues of racial equality.

The continued unemployment of Kaepernick has cast an increasingly negative spotlight on the NFL, as several less-accomplished quarterbacks (who are predominantly white) continue to get opportunities over Kaepernick.

Burrow will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season and will be replaced by Ryan Finley, a 2019 fourth-round pick who has looked overwhelmed during game action. Finley has thrown for 504 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions while completing 45.4 percent of his passes during his NFL career. From every available objective perspective, Kaepernick would be a superior option.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also struggled amid an injury to Gardner Minshew II, with rookie Jake Luton throwing for 624 yards and two touchdowns against six interceptions in three starts. Luton threw four picks in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league should have done more to listen to Kaepernick on issues of racial injustice and encouraged a team to sign him.