Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 12

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

In each of the last two seasons, a second-year quarterback took the fantasy landscape by storm. In 2018, it was Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, it was Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is only in his first year. He hasn't quite posted the gaudy stats that Mahomes and Jackson did. And he won't be named the NFL's most valuable player like Mahomes and Jackson were.

But when it comes to surprise fantasy stars under center, 2020 is all about Herbert. After throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns last week against the New York Jets, Herbert ranks seventh among all fantasy quarterbacks in NFL.com default fantasy scoring. In terms of fantasy points per game, the rookie from Oregon is averaging more than every active quarterback except Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray.

Herbert is an every-week fantasy starter for the stretch run.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)

It hasn't garnered a ton of publicity, but Carr is assembling arguably his best season. Now he gets an Atlanta defense that ranks 31st against the pass and has surrendered the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)

After another miserable Wentz performance, against the Cleveland Browns, it takes a certain degree of bravery to consider rolling him out in a must-win week. But the Seattle secondary has made a habit of making opposing quarterbacks look good.

BAD MATCHUPS

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)

Rodgers is having another excellent season, last week's shaky-ish outing against the Colts notwithstanding. But the 36-year-old draws one of the five-toughest QB matchups Sunday night at home against the rival Chicago Bears.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)

This isn't just the fact that the Colts defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020. We've also seen this movie before—recently, in fact. In a Week 10 loss to the Colts, Tannehill managed just 147 passing yards and a single touchdown pass.

SLEEPER

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)

Mayfield's numbers have been anything but impressive of late, but that's at least in part because of a string of terrible-weather games. This week, the Browns won't have to deal with wind and rain off Lake Erie and get a Jaguars pass defense that has given up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.

WEEK 12 QB RANKINGS