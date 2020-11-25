Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 12

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 12November 25, 2020
Can you feel that? That heaviness? That pressure?
We're in the stretch run.
In most fantasy football leagues, only two or three regular-season weeks remain. For others, Week 12 is the end of the line.
Which means that for more than a few fantasy managers, the playoffs have essentially begun. Lose another game, and that's it. Curtains. The season is over—even if it isn't over.
Feel that pressure now?
During Thanksgiving week, every lineup decision is important. Every fantasy point is critical.
OK. Now I'm feeling the pressure.
At any rate, as you prepare to set your Week 12 lineups ahead of eating way too much while watching Thursday's NFL tripleheader, here's a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings, a top 100 overall and some analysis on players to target and avoid.
Pass the gravy, please.
Quarterbacks
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at PHI)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Kyler Murray, AZ at NE)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TB)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at BUF)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at DET)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. LV)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. KC)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. ATL)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at DEN)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. TEN)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. HOU)
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SF)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs. AZ)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at IND)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at MIN) [INJURED]
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NYJ)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (at CIN)
- Alex Smith, WAS (at DAL)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at JAX)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. NO)
- Jake Luton, JAX (vs. CLE)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Ryan Finley, CIN (vs. NYG)
- Nick Foles, CHI (at GB) [INJURED]
In each of the last two seasons, a second-year quarterback took the fantasy landscape by storm. In 2018, it was Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, it was Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is only in his first year. He hasn't quite posted the gaudy stats that Mahomes and Jackson did. And he won't be named the NFL's most valuable player like Mahomes and Jackson were.
But when it comes to surprise fantasy stars under center, 2020 is all about Herbert. After throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns last week against the New York Jets, Herbert ranks seventh among all fantasy quarterbacks in NFL.com default fantasy scoring. In terms of fantasy points per game, the rookie from Oregon is averaging more than every active quarterback except Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray.
Herbert is an every-week fantasy starter for the stretch run.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
It hasn't garnered a ton of publicity, but Carr is assembling arguably his best season. Now he gets an Atlanta defense that ranks 31st against the pass and has surrendered the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
After another miserable Wentz performance, against the Cleveland Browns, it takes a certain degree of bravery to consider rolling him out in a must-win week. But the Seattle secondary has made a habit of making opposing quarterbacks look good.
BAD MATCHUPS
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
Rodgers is having another excellent season, last week's shaky-ish outing against the Colts notwithstanding. But the 36-year-old draws one of the five-toughest QB matchups Sunday night at home against the rival Chicago Bears.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
This isn't just the fact that the Colts defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020. We've also seen this movie before—recently, in fact. In a Week 10 loss to the Colts, Tannehill managed just 147 passing yards and a single touchdown pass.
SLEEPER
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Mayfield's numbers have been anything but impressive of late, but that's at least in part because of a string of terrible-weather games. This week, the Browns won't have to deal with wind and rain off Lake Erie and get a Jaguars pass defense that has given up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.
WEEK 12 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at DEN)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. CLE)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at JAX)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at ATL)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Todd Gurley, ATL( vs. LV)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DAL)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at GB) {INJURED]
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at TB)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. AZ)
- Kenyan Drake, AZ (at NE)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at NYJ)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Mike Davis, CAR (at MIN)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (at DET)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at JAX)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (at CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. KC)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. NYG)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. NO)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. HOU)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at LAR) {INJURED]
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (at BUF)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. SF)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at PIT)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. NO)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DAL)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. KC)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. HOU)
- La'Mical Perine, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. SF)
- Chase Edmonds, AZ (at NE)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. SF)
- Matt Breida, MIA (at NYJ)
- Jordan Wilkins, IND (vs. TEN)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at TB)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (at PHI)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (at LAR)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. CHI)
- Justice Hill, BAL (at PIT)
It's been a rough season for top-five running backs from draft season. Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints have been as-advertised. But Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants have played one game between them since Week 2. And largely because of injuries around him, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys has been a major disappointment.
However, Week 11 brought a reprieve. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 103 yards. It was Elliott's first 100-yard rushing game of the season.
His Thanksgiving matchup with a Washington defense that has allowed the ninth-fewest PPR points to running backs is far from ideal. But historically speaking, the fifth-year veteran has fared well in Thursday games—in six career contests on that day, Elliott has averaged 88.5 rushing yards and a touchdown per game.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Duke Johnson, Houston Texans (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
Johnson has been mostly dreadful since taking over as Houston's lead back in Week 9—he's averaging less than three yards per carry this year. But on Thanksgiving, Johnson faces a Lions defense that has surrendered 139 yards per game on the ground (30th).
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Montgomery will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol to return against the Packers, but assuming he does, the matchup is right—only the Detroit Lions have given up more PPR points per game to running backs than Green Bay.
BAD MATCHUPS
Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000)
It may be tempting for fantasy managers who face injury issues to roll out Edwards on Thursday as a spot starter given the workload he will see with both J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II on the COVID-19 list. But given his awful fantasy matchup in Week 12—the Steelers have given up the fewest PPR points per game to running backs this year—Edwards is probably best left on the bench on Turkey Day.
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. NO) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
Gordon broke out of his funk last week against the Dolphins, topping 80 yards on the ground and finding the end zone twice. But that big stat line came against one of the NFL's worst run defenses, as Miami sits 27th in that category. This week's matchup with the No. 2 New Orleans Saints features one of the best.
SLEEPER
Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)
Ahmed wasn't especially impressive last week against the Broncos, tallying just 74 total yards on 17 touches against Denver. But he remains Miami's clear-cut No. 1 running back and faces a Jets defense that has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to running backs.
WEEK 12 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Michael Thomas, NO (at DEN)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. CHI)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. LV)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at TB)
- DeAndre Hopkins, AZ (at NE)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at BUF)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at PHI)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DAL)
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. LV) [INJURED]
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at GB)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at NYJ)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at MIN)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at PHI)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. HOU) [INJURED]
- Will Fuller V, HOU (at DET)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. KC)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CAR)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at IND)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (vs. CLE)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SF)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at MIN)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at CIN)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. KC)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. NYG)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. AZ)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DET)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (at ATL)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. NYG)
- Christian Kirk, AZ (at NE)
- Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. KC)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. HOU)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. NO)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (at MIN)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR) [INJURED]
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. BAL)[INJURED]
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. TEN)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at CIN)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR) [INJURED]
It hasn't been a great season for first wide receiver drafted in most fantasy leagues. Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints has missed a half dozen games, has yet to hit even 200 receiving yards for the season and ranks 110th in PPR points. And with Taysom Hill taking over at quarterback for an injured Drew Brees (ribs) last week, there was ample room for reservation regarding Thomas' Week 11 prospects.
As it turns out, those concerns were misplaced—at least against the Atlanta Falcons. Of Hill's 23 pass attempts, over half (12) were directed at Thomas, who finished the game with nine catches for 104 yards—far and away his best outing of the year.
The Denver Broncos are just a middle-of-the-pack fantasy matchup for receivers this season, but with Thomas collecting such a huge target share, the fifth-year veteran is right back in the top five among fantasy wideouts in Week 12.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000)
Only one team has allowed more PPR points to wide receivers than the Titans, and we've already seen Pittman post a fat stat line against the Tennessee secondary. In the long ago days of Week 10, Pittman caught seven of eight targets for 101 yards against the Titans.
Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Reagor's production is trending upward a little—four receptions over each of the last two games. If ever there was a matchup for the rookie to have a coming-out party, it's Monday night's against an eminently beatable Seattle secondary.
BAD MATCHUPS
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (at LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
The 49ers might have a full complement of wide receivers in Week 12 for the first time in a long time. Unfortunately for fantasy managers with shares of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, it will come against a Rams team allowing the fewest PPR points to wideouts in 2020.
Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700)
The Dallas offense looked better last week, and Cooper posted a respectable six catches for 81 yards against the Vikings. But that was against a shaky Minnesota secondary, not a Washington team giving up the second-fewest PPR points to wide receivers.
SLEEPER
Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Agholor has quietly climbed into WR4 territory for the season and has been a high-end fantasy WR3 over the last month-plus. Coming off a very nice six-catch, 88-yard, one-touchdown line against the Kansas City Chiefs, Agholor gets a highly favorable Week 12 matchup against the Falcons.
WEEK 12 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at TB)
- Darren Waller, LV (at ATL)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. KC)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at JAX)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at CIN)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at BUF)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NYJ)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. NO)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. HOU)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. LV)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at DAL)
- Jordan Reed, SF (at LAR)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Trey Burton, IND (vs. TEN)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at IND)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at GB)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CHI)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at DET)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. TEN)
- Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF)
- Jared Cook, NO (at DEN)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (at PHI)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Tyler Kroft, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CAR)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (vs. CLE)
Last week's Sunday night contest between the Chiefs and Raiders was both a showcase for the two best tight ends in the NFL and an object lesson in how wide the gulf is between Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Las Vegas' Darren Waller and everyone else from a fantasy perspective.
Kelce saw 10 targets, hauling in eight for 127 yards and the game-winning score. Waller wasn't far off—he reeled in all seven of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Just as the pair has been for the season, Kelce and Waller were the top two tight ends in Week 12. The gap between Kelce and Waller is massive—5.6 fantasy points per game. The gap between Waller and the No. 3 tight end is over two PPR points per game.
In 2020, you either have one of those big dogs, or you have a pup.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at BUF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Henry has four catches and a touchdown in each of his past two games ahead of a matchup with a Buffalo Bills team that's both third-worst in PPR points given up to tight ends and allowing the most receiving yards to the position.
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
If you want to spend substantial DFS salary on a tight end in Week 12, Waller is probably your best bet—11 weeks into the 2020 season, there isn't a team that has allowed more PPR points to tight ends than the Falcons.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
Andrews is third in fantasy points among tight ends and is coming off a five-catch, 96-yard, one-TD line last week against the Titans. But there isn't a team giving up fewer PPR points to tight ends than Pittsburgh.
Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears (at GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
Graham goose-egged last time out, but he had at least six targets in the four games preceding that vanishing act. This isn't a good matchup for a rebound week—among NFC teams, the Packers have given up the fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
SLEEPER
Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks (at PHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
With Greg Olsen (foot) out indefinitely, Hollister will serve as Seattle's No. 1 tight end. That could mean good things Monday night in a top-five fantasy matchup for tight ends against the Philadelphia Eagles.
WEEK 12 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Wil Lutz, NO (at DEN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at PIT)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at MIN)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at TB)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. TEN)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. LV)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at ATL)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. NO)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. HOU)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at CIN)
- Zane Gonzalez, AZ (at NE)
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU (at DET)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. ARI)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. KC)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at IND)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at JAX)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at PHI)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at GB)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)
- Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
- New Orleans Saints (at DEN)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
- Cleveland Browns (at JAX)
- Seattle Seahawks (at PHI)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI)
- New York Giants (at CIN)
- Washington Football Team (at DAL)
- Baltimore Ravens (at PIT)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS)
- Chicago Bears (at GB)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. NYG)
- San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)
- Houston Texans (at DET)
- Arizona Cardinals (at NE)
- Tennessee Titans (at IND)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. CAR)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. KC)
- New England Patriots (vs. AZ)
- Carolina Panthers (at AZ)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. LAC)
- Denver Broncos (vs. NO)
- New York Jets (vs. MIA)
There can often be a disconnect between what makes a good NFL defense and a good fantasy defense. There are at least a couple of examples of that disconnect in Week 12.
The Cleveland Browns are not an especially good defensive team—the Browns rank in the bottom half of the league in more statistical categories than not. But they have a penchant for takeaways and showed last week against the Eagles that they are more than capable of capitalizing on a good matchup.
Conversely, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank inside the top five in total defense, run defense and sacks and rank inside the top 10 in scoring defense. Tampa has also spent most of the 2020 season ranked well inside the top 10 in fantasy points.
But with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs coming to town Sunday, the Buccaneers are a risky fantasy bet in Week 12.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ)
Sanders has quietly been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this year, missing just one of his 23 field-goal attempts. The 25-year-old faces a Jets team Sunday that has given up the second-most fantasy points to kickers in 2020.
New York Giants Defense/Special Teams (at CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
The Giants have been a decent defensive team, but this is all about matchup. The Bengals were a favorable opponent for defenses before quarterback Joe Burrow tore several knee ligaments. Now that Ryan Finley is under center, it's exponentially better.
BAD MATCHUPS
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
The Steelers are a good offensive football team, and Boswell is a capable veteran kicker. But no team has surrendered fewer points per game to kickers in 2020 than the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100)
The Ravens have suffered some injuries along the front seven that have taken a toll in recent weeks, but the Thanksgiving finale is mostly just a sketchy fantasy matchup—the Steelers have been the best in the NFL in points allowed to defenses this season.
SLEEPER
Cincinnati Bengals Defense/Special Teams (vs. NYG) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500)
It admittedly takes a hearty soul to trot out the Bengals defense, regardless of how favorable the matchup is. But among the bargain options on DraftKings, the Bengals have the best matchup against a Giants team giving up the 10th-most points to that position in that format.
WEEK 12 K RANKINGS
WEEK 12 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at DEN)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at DEN)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. CHI)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. CLE)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at JAX)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at ATL)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. CHI)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at IND)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. LV)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at TB)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, AZ (at NE)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at BUF)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at PHI)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at TB)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at DAL)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (vs. LV)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at MIN) {INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at DAL)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. LV) [INJURED]
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (at GB)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at ATL)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at GB) {INJURED]
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at TB)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at NYJ)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at MIN)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at PHI)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. AZ)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, AZ (at NE)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. HOU) [INJURED]
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (at DET)
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA (at NYJ)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at PIT)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. KC)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at PHI) [INJURED]
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. CAR)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (at MIN)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at IND)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (vs. CLE)
- Duke Johnson, RB, HOU (at DET)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. SF)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at MIN)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. SF)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at JAX)
- Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (at CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. TEN)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. KC)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. KC)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. NYG)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (vs. NYG)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. BAL)
- Sterling Shepard, RB, NYG (at CIN)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (vs. KC)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. NO)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. AZ)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at DET)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (at ATL)
- Austin Hooper, TE, CLE (at JAX)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (vs. HOU)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at LAR) {INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. NYG)
- Christian Kirk, WR, AZ (at NE)
- Kalen Ballage, RB, LAC (at BUF)
- Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (vs. SEA)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. SF)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. TEN)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. WAS)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at CIN)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at PIT)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. NO)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at DAL)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. KC)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (vs. HOU)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. KC)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. NO)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (at BUF)
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (vs. HOU)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (at MIN)
- La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at LAR) [INJURED]
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. TEN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. LAC)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. BAL)[INJURED]
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. LAC)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at NYJ)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. SF)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, AZ (at NE)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. NO)
This list of the top 100 PPR players for Week 12 can be used to assist fantasy managers with making flex decisions.
No quarterbacks are included—if your fantasy league uses a superflex spot, then the top 20 or so signal-callers will easily trump flex options at running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Finally, a personal note. To say that 2020 has been a year is an understatement, and this week brings with it a Thanksgiving holiday that will be equal parts weird and difficult for quite a few people.
I hope that the holiday finds you and yours well and that you're able to make the best of less than ideal circumstances and have a safe and happy holiday.
I'm thankful for the opportunity to write this column—and hopefully help you win some fantasy matchups in the process.
WEEK 12 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See Draftkings.com for details.