Madden NFL 21 Reveals New Features, Presentation Details for Next-Gen Update

Mark Von Holden/Associated Press

As Madden 21 prepares to hit next-gen systems on December 4, EA Sports is continuing the rollout of features for the upcoming release.

EA shared info about new presentation features for PS5 and Xbox Series X, focusing on the hyper-realism and some slightly changed elements for fans.

The company is boasting "ultra-realistic football experiences" with enhancements to lighting and realism on the sidelines. EA says shadow and lighting details will be more apparent, and visibility will be affected by weather conditions and nighttime games.

Additional changes include:

"Players on the sidelines have player likeness, name, body type, and skin type

Players will jump out of the way of a ball out of bounds or move out of the way when a player runs or is pushed out of bounds. Sideline characters are set up to watch and react to the play.

Improved head-tracking and unique interactions for all characters in the player box without twinning"

New celebrations are also included in the next-gen update, most notably the ability to hop into the stands in 13 stadiums. Additionally, EA is introducing stadium-specific, location-based audio to more accurately represent where you are on the field.

Player renders have also seen significant enhancement to more accurately represent different body types and physiques.

In other words: No more Julian Edelman and DK Metcalf having the same muscle definition.

For the PS5, EA is also introducing controller haptics that make the game feel more responsive.