Waiver Wire Week 12: Taysom Hill, Tim Patrick Highlight Pickups to Know

Butch Dill/Associated Press

To everyone who was able to plug Taysom Hill into their tight end spot, we'd like to say congratulations on the big win. What an incredible gift that must have been.

It's not a gift that will keep on gifting, though, as Hill's performance surely rerouted him to the quarterback position. But it also provided the blueprint for how he can be successful in that spot, as CBS Sports' Chris Towers observed:

"Hill did most of his damage in the running game, rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, but that was expected. We knew he could do that, and it was what made him an intriguing Fantasy QB as a starter. That he was able to hold his own as a passer? Well, now that's what could make him an actual Fantasy difference maker."

The Saints kept it simple for Hill, and he delivered by completing 18-of-23 passes for 233 yards. More importantly, he ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards and two scores. Between his rushing involvement and potentially adequate passing, he should hover on the QB1 bubble as long as Drew Brees remains sidelined.