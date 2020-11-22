Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Critics: 'I Feel Like People Want Us to Lose'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson vented his frustration following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I feel like people want us to lose," the reigning MVP told reporters after the game.

Jackson's criticism wasn't directed to those outside the Ravens as he added it "looked like that team wanted it more than us" in reference to the Titans.

The Ravens have lost three of their last four games since their Week 7 bye, and Jackson is struggling to match his record-breaking production from a season ago. He has thrown for 1,948 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, the last of which already matches his total from 2019. He's also averaging 57.5 rushing yards per game, down from 80.4.

The rest of the league was bound to react and adapt to Baltimore's high-octane offense, and that's happening to the Ravens.

Jackson might be taking any criticism personally because the 23-year-old has dealt with an unfair level of scrutiny since prior to his arrival in the NFL in 2018. Longtime former general manager Bill Polian famously said heading into the 2018 draft that wide receiver would be Jackson's best position at the next level.

Now that he has proved that opinion to be unfounded, the knock on Jackson is that he can't play up to his usual level in Baltimore's biggest games.

In general, it's understandable why he might feel unfairly maligned given what he has achieved so far.

The bad news for the Ravens is they have a date with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving, which might exacerbate any exacerbation among Jackson and his teammates.