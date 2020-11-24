NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid in 2021 Offseason

0 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Part of the fun of NFL free agency is the overpays.

The escalating leaguewide cap numbers, big names headed to market and bidding wars that erupt for players at premium positions create annual offseason must-see entertainment for fans.

Not all overpays are created equal, though.

When the Cincinnati Bengals gambled three years and $42 million on cornerback Trae Waynes, hoping he'd play better in new surroundings, they didn't anticipate him not taking the field at all through Week 11 as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't going to complain about allegations of an overpay on Tom Brady, who received two years and $50 million.

Given the high-stakes nature of the market, overpays will again happen at premium and scarce spots (quarterback, edge-rusher, cornerback) next offseason. They typically involve players who are outperforming their current contracts, won't match such levels of production again or earn inflated deals because multiple teams have an interest in them.