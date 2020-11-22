Video: Malcolm Butler, John Harbaugh Have Altercation Before Titans vs. Ravens

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler went "nose-to-nose" in an altercation after the Titans got together on the Ravens logo before the start of their game Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh also "had some words" with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. Referees had to de-escalate the situation.

Sunday's game is the only meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs last year.