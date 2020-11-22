Philip Rivers, Colts Hold off Aaron Rodgers, Packers in Overtime Thriller

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With a 34-31 overtime defeat of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Colts increased their all-time record against Aaron Rodgers to 3-1, with this week's victory marking the third in as many meetings since 2012.

The Colts defense—one of the best units in the league—ultimately gave the team the victory after a slow start to the game.

With the Packers handed the ball first in overtime, Marques Valdes-Scantling fumbled at the Green Bay 30-yard line under pressure from Julian Blackmon, and DeForest Buckner recovered it to give the Colts a second chance at victory. Rodrigo Blankenship hit the 39-yard field goal to give the Colts the victory.

After trailing 28-14 at the half, the Colts' defense was the star of the show in the team's crawl back to the top.

Tavon Wilson recovered a fumble at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Colts the possession that resulted in a go-ahead field goal from Blankenship. The play was the highlight in a game-changing second half from the Colts, who have now outscored their last two opponents 38-3 in the second half.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Performers

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: 27-of-38, 311 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 sack

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Colts: 4 field goals, 2 extra points (14 points)

Davante Adams, WR, Packers: 7 receptions, 8 targets, 106 yards, 1 touchdown

Robert Tonyan, TE, Packers: 5 receptions, 5 targets, 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Darius Leonard, LB, Colts: 4 solo tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts: 3 receptions, 3 targets, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

A Tale of Turnovers

Both the Packers (four) and the Colts (two) turned the ball at least two times—but it was the way the Packers capitalized off their turnovers that, until overtime, made the difference during Sunday's game. Both Green Bay's takeaways resulted in a touchdown.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox fumbled the ball on his team's first drive of the game, which coincidentally began when the Colts sacked Rodgers and recovered the ball. Darnell Savage picked it up for Green Bay. After a seven-play, 51-yard drive, Robert Tonyan put the first points on the board by way of a 25-yard pass from Rodgers.

Later, Rivers was intercepted by Christian Kirksey, who ran it eight yards to set up a 29-yard drive by the Packers that made it 21-7 on a five-yard pass to Davante Adams.

The Colts intercepted the ball at the Packers' 35-yard line in the final seconds of the first quarter, but their ensuing drive ended with a missed 50-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship.

If Indianapolis had managed to make something out of its turnovers forced in the first half, it wouldn't have had such a large hole to crawl out of heading into the second half, though it did manage to take back the game on a turnover in overtime.





Colts Defense Struggled To Start

The Colts may be one of the best defenses in the league on paper, but they hadn't faced a top offense in the league until Sunday's outing against Green Bay.

The Packers entered the game averaging a third-best 30.8 points and sixth-best 395.8 total yards per game, while the next most productive team faced by Indianapolis has been the Minnesota Vikings, who average just 26.2 points and 382.3 yards per game.

It showed in the first half when the Packers outscored the Colts 28-14. Indianapolis allowed 206 total yards and 160 passing yards to Rodgers, with the Packers picking up 15 first downs to the Colts' nine.

In the third quarter, they managed to flip the script, stopping the Packers from adding any first downs in the quarter while adding 11 points themselves. Finally, the recovered defense highlighted its abilities when Darrius Shepherd fumbled the kickoff, and the Colts recovered it for a drive that resulted in the go-ahead field goal. They then forced the turnover that set up Blankenship's winning field goal.

What's Next?

The Colts will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 with just one week separating their last meeting—a 34-17 victory for Indianapolis—as both teams battle for the division lead. The last time out, the Colts scored 21 unanswered points after trailing at halftime 17-13. The Titans defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 30-24, on Sunday, further tightening the race to the top of the AFC South.

With a firm hold atop the NFC North standings, the Packers will host the second-place Chicago Bears (5-5). Chicago, which has been led by Nick Foles since Week 3, hasn't won since Week 6 when it defeated the Carolina Panthers 23-16 before rattling off consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints (who they pushed to overtime), Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings entering the Week 11 bye.