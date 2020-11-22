Derrick Henry Scores Walk-Off TD as Titans Shock Lamar Jackson, Ravens in OT

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans shocked the Baltimore Ravens once again with a 30-24 overtime win Sunday.

Derrick Henry totaled 133 rushing yards and sealed the win with his walk-off touchdown:

Tennessee upset the top-seeded Ravens in the divisional round last January and found more success at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11. Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter:

It helped overcome an 11-point deficit in the second half for Tennessee.

Lamar Jackson led a field-goal drive to force overtime but he couldn't secure the win for Baltimore.

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and had disappointing losses in Week 10, although the Titans (7-3) were able to bounce back with a key AFC victory. The Ravens (6-4) are now in trouble with three losses in their last four games.

Notable Performances

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 22-of-31, 259 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 35 rushing yards

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: 28 carries, 133 yards, 1 TD

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: 4 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: 17-of-29, 186 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 13 carries, 51 rushing yards

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: 15 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: 5 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Skill Players Carry Titans Late in Game

Derrick Henry had a quiet first half, Corey Davis was shut out in the first and A.J. Brown had only one catch until a few minutes left in regulation.

They each played a huge role down the stretch.

Ryan Tannehill played well to keep his team alive, but it was the individual effort of Brown that put his team on top in the fourth:

Davis also played well after halftime, totaling 113 yards on five catches, including one big play:

It then left Henry to be the closer, rushing for tough yards, including the strong final run:

It was far from a perfect game for Tennessee, which struggled to sustain drives for much of the game.

The offense still did enough to score 30 points for the first time since Week 6 while showing this will be a tough team to beat going forward.

J.K. Dobbins Breakout Not Enough to Carry Ravens

After limited action for much of the year, J.K. Dobbins finally showed what he could do Sunday with 70 rushing yards on 4.7 per carry.

He also finished strong near the goal line when the Ravens needed it most:

Pretty much everyone watching along agreed the rookie needed more touches:

Even with a minimal role in the second half, he still had one of the best games of his young career and likely took over the starting role from Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards.

Lamar Jackson added 51 yards on the ground for Baltimore, although his passing left much to be desired with just a 74.8 quarterback rating.

He did have positive moments, especially connecting with Mark Andrews deep:

The quarterback also led a game-tying field-goal drive late, although he failed to get into the end zone for the win.

The Ravens were likely looking forward to this game since last year's playoff loss, and the game got even more intense thanks to a pregame scuffle between the two sides.

Unfortunately, it was another loss for Baltimore to create plenty of concern for the talented squad.

What's Next?

The Ravens now have one of their biggest games of the season in Week 12, traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night. The Titans also have an important divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.