Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

7. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

9. Jame Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

12. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

16. Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans

17. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots

18. Damien Harris, New England Patriots

19. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

20. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

We largely have the usual suspects at the top of the running back rankings this week. New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara and Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook top the list. I'm giving Kamara a slight edge this week for a couple of reasons.

For one, he'll be up against an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks sixth against the run but just 31st against the pass. There is a ton of PPR upside for Kamara here, especially with Drew Brees out at quarterback. It also appears that the Saints will be going with Taysom Hill as the Saints' quarterback this week and won't be platooning him with Jameis Winston.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter), Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages" against the Atlanta Falcons. Expect Kamara to serve as Hill's safety valve all game long.

Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead should both be high-upside plays against the Houston Texans this week, and picking between the two should come down to your league's format. Harris, who topped 120 rushing yards last week, is the better standard option. Burkhead, who had four catches and two touchdowns, is the better PPR option.

Burkhead might still be available on the waiver wire too. He's rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 43 percent of ESPN leagues.