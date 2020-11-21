Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPRNovember 21, 2020
If you thought Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf was going to have a fun fantasy outing Thursday night—he finished with three catches 46 yards and a touchdown—you probably weren't alone. The second-year receiver has been generating plenty of attention this season.
"Metcalf is a Pro Bowler, plain and simple," NFL Media's Nick Shook recently wrote.
Unfortunately, not every fantasy option is a set-it-and-forget-it lineup lock. When it comes to figuring out the flex spot in any given week—especially during bye-week season—tough decisions typically must be made.
Here, we'll take an in-depth look at each flex spot heading into the 11th Sunday of the 2020 season. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Running Back
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
7. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
9. Jame Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
12. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons
16. Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans
17. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots
18. Damien Harris, New England Patriots
19. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts
We largely have the usual suspects at the top of the running back rankings this week. New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara and Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook top the list. I'm giving Kamara a slight edge this week for a couple of reasons.
For one, he'll be up against an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks sixth against the run but just 31st against the pass. There is a ton of PPR upside for Kamara here, especially with Drew Brees out at quarterback. It also appears that the Saints will be going with Taysom Hill as the Saints' quarterback this week and won't be platooning him with Jameis Winston.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter), Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages" against the Atlanta Falcons. Expect Kamara to serve as Hill's safety valve all game long.
Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead should both be high-upside plays against the Houston Texans this week, and picking between the two should come down to your league's format. Harris, who topped 120 rushing yards last week, is the better standard option. Burkhead, who had four catches and two touchdowns, is the better PPR option.
Burkhead might still be available on the waiver wire too. He's rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 43 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
9. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
16. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
17. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
20. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
While Metcalf had a solid outing Thursday night, Arizona Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was held largely in check. He had five catches for 51 yards but was held out of the end zone. What this means moving forward is that Packers receiver Davante Adams has a shot at being the top wideout of the week.
Like Hopkins, Adams tends to be a target-dominant receiver. This should help him overcome a tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who rank second in pass defense and fourth in points allowed.
For a good matchup play, look to Saints receiver Michael Thomas. While the perennial league-winner has largely disappointed this season, even when healthy, he'll be up against a Falcons defense ranked 31st against the pass and 25th in points allowed. Expect Thomas to act as a security blanket for Hill along with Kamara.
Those looking for a late-weekend waiver-wire option may want to consider Philadelphia Eagles rookie wideout Jalen Reagor. While Reagor hasn't broken out yet, he could do so against the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland ranks 21st in pass defense and 20th in points allowed. It will also be without star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Garrett out, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may not struggle as much as he has thus far in 2020. If he has time in the pocket, Reagor will have big-play potential.
Reagor is rostered in just 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
When it comes to tight ends, it's typically Travis Kelce and then everyone else. With San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle out for the season, Kelce is in a class by himself. The last time he played the Las Vegas Raiders, he caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Expect Kelce to thrive again versus Las Vegas this week.
With Kenny Golladay out for the Detroit Lions, tight end T.J. Hockenson may replace him as Matthew Stafford's go-to target. He's a high-upside play against the Carolina Panthers' 22nd-ranked pass defense. He and Raiders tight end Darren Waller essentially make up the position's second tier for this week.
There aren't really any high-end options left on the waiver wire this late in the weekend. However, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is worth a strong look.
Schultz has had at least four receptions and at least 48 receiving yards in each of his past two games. He also has a pretty favorable matchup against the Vikings and their 27th-ranked pass defense.
Dallas is expected to have quarterback Andy Dalton back in the lineup on Sunday, which should further boost Schultz's value. Schultz is rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.
