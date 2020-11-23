Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's 2020 Rookie Class

1 of 32

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Isaiah Simmons was arguably the most tantalizing defensive prospect in the draft. With his body of work at Clemson, incredible athletic testing numbers and positional versatility, it seemed like he would be an immediate impact player.

That hasn't been the case for the linebacker thus far. Simmons has struggled to get on the field for an Arizona defense that is 10th in DVOA. He's only played 27 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season and has logged just two games with more than 50 percent of them—in Weeks 8 and 10.

There's good news, though. With the uptick in playing time, he does seem to be earning the coaching staff's trust.

"After the bye, he came back a different guy," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told Darren Urban of Word from the Birds. "He's definitely more comfortable. He's more confident in what he's doing. He wants more playing time. That's a good thing. He has to earn it, but he wants it."

Simmons has shown flashes of the athleticism and playmaking that made him a top-10 pick: an interception of Russell Wilson an incredible hustle play in which he turned a quarterback pressure into a tackle against the Bills.

His Thursday Night Football appearance in the rematch with Seattle is even more reason for hope. He posted 10 tackles, two for loss and a quarterback hit. He's still shown the potential to be a difference-maker but is just coming along slower than expected.

Fellow rookies Josh Jones (35 snaps), Leki Fotu (153) and Rashard Lawrence (83) have all played even less offensive or defensive snaps than Simmons this season. Fotu has seen modest production in his opportunities with just five tackles.