Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Fantasy football managers are running out of time to secure playoff spots or move into premium postseason position.
The stakes rise every week of the NFL season, and they're staggeringly high with 10 already in the books.
That increases the importance of making the right start-or-sit roster decisions, and there are several tricky ones on the docket. We'll run through our top three recommendations for the weekend slate.
Start: Ben Roethlisberger at Jacksonville Jaguars
Eleven quarterbacks have averaged more fantasy points than Ben Roethlisberger this season, per FantasyPros, putting him firmly on the start-or-sit bubble every week. But he trailed 21 signal-callers after Week 8, so the gap is shrinking quickly.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have given him a top-shelf trio of pass-catchers with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, and Roethlisberger has gotten a better grasp of how to maximize all three. They've all been targeted at least seven times in each of the past two contests, and neither has finished with fewer than 56 receiving yards in those games. They've also combined for five scores.
Roethlisberger's stats are skyrocketing as a result. He has thrown for 639 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in these games. Only three quarterbacks have more fantasy points over this stretch.
Incredibly, the best could be yet to come. Roethlisberger now gets to feast on a Jaguars defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.
Sit: Tom Brady vs. Los Angeles Rams
To be clear, we don't make this recommendation lightly. It's also not a universal tip, either. If you don't roster a suitable replacement for Tom Brady, then don't give this a second thought.
But if you have a capable understudy, this looks like the perfect time for a one-week switch.
The Los Angeles Rams are about as stingy as it gets. Only one team has allowed fewer points per game (18.7). Only one defense has surrendered fewer yards per contest (296.4). Most relevant to this discussion, only one club has given up fewer fantasy points to the quarterback position, and no team has yielded fewer touchdown passes (nine).
All of the above lowers the bar for Brady, and L.A.'s ability to be disruptive drops his floor, too. The Rams have the third-most sacks on the season (31), and the Bucs' offensive line has allowed six sacks over the last three weeks.
If you can afford to bench Brady, you should.
Start: Damien Harris vs. Houston Texans
The New England Patriots won't give any one player complete control of the backfield, but Damien Harris keeps demanding a bigger share of the work.
It would help if he contributed anything in the passing game, but he has all of two receptions (and two targets) in eight career contests. Even without those chances, though, he's shooting up the running back rankings.
He delivered the seventh-most fantasy points at the position between Weeks 8 and 10. He reeled off 52 carries in those contests and turned them into 294 yards and a score.
He'll split scoring chances to Rex Burkhead and Cam Newton, but the rushing work alone could get Harris another top-10 finish. The Texans allow the most rushing yards and second-most fantasy points to running backs. The average carry against Houston has been a 5.2-yard gain, and Harris could be eyeing 20-plus attempts for the second straight contest.