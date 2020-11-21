Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

1 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

Eleven quarterbacks have averaged more fantasy points than Ben Roethlisberger this season, per FantasyPros, putting him firmly on the start-or-sit bubble every week. But he trailed 21 signal-callers after Week 8, so the gap is shrinking quickly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given him a top-shelf trio of pass-catchers with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, and Roethlisberger has gotten a better grasp of how to maximize all three. They've all been targeted at least seven times in each of the past two contests, and neither has finished with fewer than 56 receiving yards in those games. They've also combined for five scores.

Roethlisberger's stats are skyrocketing as a result. He has thrown for 639 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in these games. Only three quarterbacks have more fantasy points over this stretch.

Incredibly, the best could be yet to come. Roethlisberger now gets to feast on a Jaguars defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.