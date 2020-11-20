Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

1 of 2

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,500)

Sunday could be the perfect bounce-back game for Herbert and the Chargers.

The rookie out of Oregon threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' third consecutive loss last time out.

Although that total may turn away some players from Herbert, he is worth the lineup spot based off what he did against the second-worst team in the NFL. Herbert torched the Jacksonville Jaguars for 347 yards and three scores in a Week 7 home win. He could produce similar totals against the Jets on home soil.

New York's defense has conceded 28 touchdowns in nine games and allowed the seventh-most total yards in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota (DK: $9,000; FD: $10,500)

Cook is coming off a sluggish performance by his high standards, as it took him three quarters to get going against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The Vikings running back should not face much trouble eclipsing the 100-yard mark against the Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook owns four 100-yard performances in his past six games. In that span, he has eight rushing touchdowns and one more through the air.

On Sunday, he faces a Dallas defense that has let up the second-most rushing yards behind the Houston Texans. Cook will not come cheap as the running back with the highest salary, but he should be more than worth the play.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta (DK: $7,500; FD: $8,100)

In Julio Jones' past six games against the New Orleans Saints, he averaged 110.8 receiving yards.

The lowest single-game total in that span was 79 yards from his most recent appearance against the Atlanta Falcons' NFC South rival.

If Jones gets the best of a possible head-to-head showdown with Marshon Lattimore, he could add to his terrific run against the Saints. Were Atlanta to make advances against the New Orleans defense, the production would come through the air. The Saints held their past two opponents to a combined 57 rushing yards.

Jones may be utilized in a lineup stack with Matt Ryan, but a combination of him and Todd Gurley is not advised given New Orleans' interior strengths.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit (DK: $4,200; FD: $6,000)

Hockenson has the potential to be the top tight end in Week 11 because of his matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends, as well as five touchdown catches.

Although he does not have the best yardage totals from his past two games, he still found the end zone for the fifth time this season against Minnesota in Week 9. The Iowa product was targeted six or more times on four occasions and has more than 10 yards per reception in four appearances.

If Matthew Stafford targets him on a consistent basis, Hockenson should exploit the middle of the field and total a large amount of fantasy points.