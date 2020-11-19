Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott Dies at 75; Member of Dolphins' Perfect 1970 Team

Anonymous/Associated Press

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott died Thursday at the age of 75.

The Miami Dolphins issued a statement about Scott:

Scott played nine seasons in the NFL from 1970-78. He was a seventh-round draft pick (No. 159 overall) by the Dolphins out of the University of Georgia.

Miami immediately made Scott a starter at free safety. He became the second defensive player to be named MVP of the Super Bowl when he took home the honors for the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VII after intercepting two passes by Billy Kilmer.

The 1972 Dolphins remain the only NFL team to finish a season undefeated.

Scott and the Dolphins won their second straight Super Bowl in 1973 with a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

After spending the first six years of his career in Miami, Scott played three years in Washington. He recorded at least three interceptions in each of his nine seasons.

The Dolphins inducted Scott into their Honor Roll in 2010. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in May 2011.