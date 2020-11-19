Bogdan Bogdanovic Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Kings Ahead of RFA

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings have extended a qualifying offer to forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, who earlier this week elected to test restricted free agency, according to James Ham of NBC Sports California.

Bogdanovic can still speak with other clubs during the RFA process; however, the Kings will be granted a chance to match any competing offer. The 28-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season while shooting 37.2 percent behind the arc.

