    Bogdan Bogdanovic Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Kings Ahead of RFA

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 20, 2020

    Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee, left, and Markieff Morris (88) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings have extended a qualifying offer to forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, who earlier this week elected to test restricted free agency, according to James Ham of NBC Sports California. 

    Bogdanovic can still speak with other clubs during the RFA process; however, the Kings will be granted a chance to match any competing offer. The 28-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season while shooting 37.2 percent behind the arc. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option

      Celtics forward will enter free agency after opting out of his contract (Shams)

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.

      Warriors are in 'serious talks' to land the veteran wing from Thunder (Shams)

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      New York has 'been aggressive' in its pursuit of the Celtics forward all week (Stein)

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report