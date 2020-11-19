    Colts' Darius Leonard Motivated After Aaron Rodgers' Fred Warner Comments

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 19, 2020
    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested earlier this season that Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers might be the league's best linebacker. As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to take on Rodgers and the Packers this week, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is using the comment as extra motivation. 

    Leonard, who said playing against Rodgers is "a bucket list check," is looking forward to hosting the Packers in the first meeting between the two teams in Indianapolis since 2012 (h/t Mike Wells of ESPN): 

    "I seen it as soon as he said it. You hear things like that and it gives you extra motivation going to play. [Rodgers has] been in the league for a long time. For him to say that about Fred Warner, they play sometimes twice a year, so my first time I want to leave a mark. Hopefully change his mind on what he said about that."

    Both Warner and Leonard entered the league in 2018, but Leonard, who has played in seven fewer games, has tallied 23 more tackles, 10 more sacks and four more interceptions while forcing three more fumbles than Warner. 

    Perhaps Rodgers will change his mind after the 7-2 Packers face the 6-3 Colts on Sunday. 

