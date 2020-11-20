Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsNovember 20, 2020
The push to the fantasy football playoffs starts now.
It's Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season, so time is at an absolute premium for those still needing a lift to get over the postseason hope. But let's keep our glasses three-quarters full and focus simply on the fact that the impact of wins are magnified at this point on the league calendar.
Let's also work to secure those victories with rankings at each offensive position and stat projections for the player with the best matchup at every spot.
Quarterback
Top 10 Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LV)
2. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NYJ)
3. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at JAX)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN)
5. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. NE)
6. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at IND)
7. Cam Newton, NE (at HOU)
8. Matt Ryan, ATL (at NO)
9. Tom Brady, TB (at LAR)
10. Matthew Stafford, DET (at CAR)
Best Matchup: Ben Roethlisberger at Jacksonville Jaguars
While there's usually fluctuation with Ben Roethlisberger's production, he comes into Week 11 on an absolute heater.
The 38-year-old has thrown for more than 300 yards and at least three scores in both of his last two outings and hasn't thrown an interception since Week 7. He has a full complement of pass-catchers around him, and Pittsburgh isn't shy about pressing down on the gas pedal when the passing attack is clicking.
Roethlisberger should keep rolling this Sunday when he faces a Jaguars defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing passers, per Yahoo Sports.
Stat Projection: 291 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 20 Rankings
1. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)
3. Derrick Henry, TEN (at BAL)
4. Miles Sanders, PHI (at CLE)
5. Aaron Jones, GB (at IND)
6. James Robinson, JAX (vs. PIT)
7. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. KC)
8. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PHI)
9. Mike Davis, CAR (vs. DET)
10. D'Andre Swift, DET (at CAR)
11. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PHI)
12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at LV)
13. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN)
14. James Conner, PIT (at JAX)
15. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. CIN)
16. Todd Gurley II, ATL (at NO)
17. Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. NYJ)
18. J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. CIN)
19. Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. NE)
20. Giovani Bernard, CIN (at WAS)
Best Matchup: Mike Davis vs. Detroit Lions
The Panthers expect to be without both Christian McCaffrey and Teddy Bridgewater against the Lions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. That's objectively a bummer for Carolina fans, but it does clear the runway for Mike Davis to take flight against an exploitable Detroit defense.
The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs by a country mile. Detroit is third from the bottom in rushing yards allowed per game (141.6) and dead last in rushing scores surrendered (16).
When Carolina has been without McCaffrey this season, Davis has kept busy on the ground and through the air. He's only found the end zone four times (two rushing, two receiving scores), but he has a great chance to add to that total on Sunday.
Stat Projection: 74 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, one touchdown
Wide Receiver
Top 20 Rankings
1. Davante Adams, GB (at IND)
2. Julio Jones, ATL (at NO)
3. Tyreek Hill, KC (at LV)
4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NYJ)
5. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. ATL)
6. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CIN)
7. Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DET)
8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at JAX)
9. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at JAX)
10. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at NO)
11. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB)
12. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DAL)
13. Chase Claypool, PIT (at JAX)
14. Kenny Golladay, DET (at CAR)
15. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at WAS)
16. Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAC)
17. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DAL)
18. Tee Higgins, CIN (at WAS)
19. A.J. Brown, TEN (at BAL)
20. Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. NE)
Best Matchup: Michael Thomas vs. Dallas Cowboys
Injuries have limited Michael Thomas to just three appearances this season, and he hasn't looked like his usual dominant self when he's been able to play. But a date with the Dallas defense could be his chance for a get-right game.
Just two teams have allowed more fantasy points to the wide receiver position this season. Ten different receivers have scored on the Cowboys so far, and four broke the plane more than once.
While the Saints will be without Drew Brees in this matchup, that may not be a bad thing for Thomas. If head coach Sean Payton hands the reins over to Jameis Winston, New Orleans—which hasn't stretched the field much in the passing game—will suddenly be quarterbacked by last season's lone 5,000-yard passer.
Winston can obviously hurt himself with turnovers (he threw a staggering 30 last season), but his willingness to take shots should help Thomas find his footing.
If Payton lets Winston fire at will, look for the 27-year-old to come down with a healthy number of those attempts.
Stat Projection: Nine receptions for 104 yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10 Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LV)
2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. KC)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. TEN)
4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CAR)
5. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at NO)
6. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. NYJ)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at CLE)
8. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. LAR)
9. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. PHI)
10. Eric Ebron, PIT (at JAX)
Best Matchup: Hayden Hurst at New Orleans Saints
The tight end position has been fantasy's least consistent spot, but Hayden Hurst has emerged as one of its most reliable options.
The 27-year-old has had at least four catches and 50-plus receiving yards in his last four games, and he was targeted 22 times over his past three outings.
Those numbers could keep trending up against a Saints defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season.
While New Orleans hasn't allowed a touchdown catch by a tight end since Week 5, Hurst should have enough volume to break the dry spell.
Stat Projection: Five catches for 63 yards, one touchdown