Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Top 20 Rankings

1. Davante Adams, GB (at IND)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (at NO)

3. Tyreek Hill, KC (at LV)

4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NYJ)

5. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. ATL)

6. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CIN)

7. Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DET)

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at JAX)

9. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at JAX)

10. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at NO)

11. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB)

12. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. DAL)

13. Chase Claypool, PIT (at JAX)

14. Kenny Golladay, DET (at CAR)

15. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at WAS)

16. Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAC)

17. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DAL)

18. Tee Higgins, CIN (at WAS)

19. A.J. Brown, TEN (at BAL)

20. Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. NE)

Best Matchup: Michael Thomas vs. Dallas Cowboys



Injuries have limited Michael Thomas to just three appearances this season, and he hasn't looked like his usual dominant self when he's been able to play. But a date with the Dallas defense could be his chance for a get-right game.

Just two teams have allowed more fantasy points to the wide receiver position this season. Ten different receivers have scored on the Cowboys so far, and four broke the plane more than once.

While the Saints will be without Drew Brees in this matchup, that may not be a bad thing for Thomas. If head coach Sean Payton hands the reins over to Jameis Winston, New Orleans—which hasn't stretched the field much in the passing game—will suddenly be quarterbacked by last season's lone 5,000-yard passer.

Winston can obviously hurt himself with turnovers (he threw a staggering 30 last season), but his willingness to take shots should help Thomas find his footing.

If Payton lets Winston fire at will, look for the 27-year-old to come down with a healthy number of those attempts.

Stat Projection: Nine receptions for 104 yards, one touchdown