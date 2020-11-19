    Washington Football Team 'Definitely in the Running' for Long-Term Nickname

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo on the seats during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    While there remains no timetable for the Washington Football Team to decide on a new nickname, the current moniker is in the discussion to be the team's permanent name.

    In an interview with ESPN's John Keim, Washington team president Jason Wright said the Football Team name is "definitely in the running" as a long-term option. 

    "I don't think anything is off the table. ... With this one, people are excited about the idea of a club has an identity rooted solely in the area it represents," he said. "Maybe it's Football Team or it's Football Club. We need to get underneath the why, so no matter what direction we go, we can pull on the heartstrings of folks."

    Last month, Wright told Scott Abraham of ABC 7 Sports that changing the name in time for the 2021 season "is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league."

    Wright added there's "a pretty good chance" Washington Football Team will remain the organization's official name next season. Even though no potential options were formally discussed, he did say a military tie-in could make sense because "you have to go big on vets" as a representative of Washington, D.C.

    In an unofficial poll conducted by Yahoo Sports, Red Tails was voted as the best nickname choice for the Washington franchise.

    The Red Tails was a nickname given to the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Tuskegee University-trained pilots who were the first Black military airmen in U.S. history.

    Washington changed its name to the Football Team in July, but the team said in a statement it would continue "to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input."

