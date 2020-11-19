    Report: Anderson Silva Parts Ways with UFC with 1 Fight Left on Contract

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Anderson Silva, of Brazil, squats before a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Despite the fact that he had one fight remaining on his contract, Anderson Silva and UFC have reportedly parted ways.

    According to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, it was a mutual decision between Silva and UFC. Silva is now a free agent and able to sign with any promotion.

    The 45-year-old Brazilian's final UFC fight occurred last month when he lost to Uriah Hall by fourth-round technical knockout at UFC Fight Night.

    While Silva is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, he has lost seven of his past nine fights with one win and one no contest during that stretch.

    Despite having one fight left on his deal, UFC President Dana White made it clear after Silva's loss to Hall that he wouldn't fight again in UFC (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting): 

    "Tonight, I don't feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight. We've treated Anderson with nothing but respect, and if you guys knew what Anderson Silva gets paid to fight, you'd s--t your f--king pants. I think that we've treated him like family. I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight."

    Following the loss to Hall, Silva released a statement on Instagram suggesting that he was retiring from fighting. In part of the statement, Silva wrote: "Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to an entire life dedicated to my sport."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cruz reported that Silva has yet to make a final decision regarding his fighting future, however.

    While Silva is 34-11 (1) overall and hasn't had much success since 2013, he was once arguably the most dominant fighter in the sport.

    The Spider went 33-4 in his first 37 professional fights, including a 17-fight winning streak from 2006-12. During that streak, Silva won the UFC Middleweight Championship and defended it 10 times.

    His 2,457-day reign as UFC Middleweight champion remains a UFC record.

    While Silva is nowhere near the same fighter he was during his heyday, there is no question that he is still a big name with value in the world of MMA.

    Because of that and the notion that fans will still tune in to watch his fights, it wouldn't be surprising if a smaller MMA promotion such as Bellator takes a chance on Silva provided he wants to continue fighting.

    Related

      McGregor-Poirier Official 📝

      Conor signs bout agreement for Poirier rematch on January 23. Who ya got winning?

      McGregor-Poirier Official 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor-Poirier Official 📝

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Poirier Is the Last Man in the UFC Who Can Beat Conor

      Why Poirier Is the Last Man in the UFC Who Can Beat Conor
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Why Poirier Is the Last Man in the UFC Who Can Beat Conor

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Au contraire? Khabib has 'no competitive interest' despite Dana White's claim of UFC return

      Au contraire? Khabib has 'no competitive interest' despite Dana White's claim of UFC return
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Au contraire? Khabib has 'no competitive interest' despite Dana White's claim of UFC return

      Simon Samano
      via MMA Junkie

      Andre Muniz set to face TUF 23 winner Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257

      Andre Muniz set to face TUF 23 winner Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Andre Muniz set to face TUF 23 winner Andrew Sanchez at UFC 257

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting