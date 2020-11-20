NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Spark 2020 Playoff Runs

0 of 7

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

With only seven weeks left in the 2020 NFL regular season, we're approaching win-or-go-home time for several franchises. While the expanded playoff format will allow two additional wild-card teams into the playoffs this season, it's still going to be a tight race.

Of the league's 32 teams, 15 of them have won six or more games through Week 10. A few very good squads are likely to miss the postseason this year.

For some of them, one key addition might make the difference between going home and getting in. Since the trade deadline has already passed, they'll have to look to the free-agent market to find their reinforcements.

In a year of expanded practice squads and injured reserve lists, the in-season free-agent market isn't quite as enticing as it has been in years past, but some potentially solid contributors are still available. We'll examine the top remaining free agents here—those who have proven production, are healthy enough to contribute and fit the needs of at least one potential playoff team.