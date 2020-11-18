    Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Has Been 'Model Citizen' Since Joining Bucs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs a route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Antonio Brown has found himself in the news cycle yet again for reasons off the field, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is standing by the player.

    "We knew of the incident. He's been a model citizen [since joining the team]," he said on SiriusXM Radio. "If and when he's not, we'll move on. He knows that, our team knows that. So I don't really think we're going to have any problems. We haven't had any so far and I really wouldn't anticipate any."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

