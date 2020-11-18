Washington Football Team Ends Relationship with Original Americans Foundation

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team will no longer contribute to the Original Americans Foundation, which owner Daniel Snyder founded in 2014.

Tom Schad of USA Today reported the news, noting the decision means the team is "effectively shuttering the charitable foundation" that was created in response to the team's previous nickname to help Native American communities.

"As a part of our evolution into a franchise of the future, the Washington Football Team's new leadership is reviewing our philanthropic strategy," the team said in a statement. "As part of this review, the Washington Football Team will focus its philanthropic and charitable work through its own foundation, and will no longer make contributions to the Original Americans Foundation."

Will Hobson of the Washington Post also reported the news in a larger story detailing harassment allegations made against the foundation's executive director, Gary Edwards, in 2014.

Schad cited an audited financial statement revealing $520,000 of the $528,000 in revenue the foundation reported during the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2019, came from the team. What's more, the foundation distributed $0 in grants to Native American causes in that fiscal year.

The Washington Football Team retired its previous nickname in July following a review and pressure from sponsors.

FedEx was among those companies pushing for a different nickname, which was notable since it sponsors the team's stadium.

Washington team president Jason Wright told Scott Abraham of WJLA in October that the team may keep its current nickname through the 2021 season because changing it is a much longer process than some may expect with branding, uniform changes and more.