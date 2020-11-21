5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2020

1 of 5

Wade Payne/Associated Press

After missing the playoffs in their first season without Andrew Luck in 2019, the Indianapolis Colts could make a deep playoff run in 2020.

Last week's 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans moved the Colts into first place in the AFC South. It also showed just how imposing they can look against playoff-caliber teams thanks to their talented defense.

The Colts are first in the league in team defense, allowing just 290.4 yards per game. The front seven features some big-time players, including Darius Leonard, DeForest Buckner and Justin Houston. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Grover Stewart has developed into such a useful player that local media outlets are calling him a must-sign free agent after this season.

Philip Rivers, meanwhile, is doing just enough to keep the offense rolling. After struggling to take care of the ball to start the year, he has thrown just one interception over the last three games.

The ground game has been inefficient, ranking 29th at just 3.8 yards per attempt. If Rivers can take care of the ball and keep the offense moving, the defense is dominant enough to carry this team.