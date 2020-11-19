Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and PropsNovember 19, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-1 this season, one of only two teams with one loss or less in the NFL (along with the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers). Their only defeat came in Week 5 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.
This week, the Chiefs are going on the road for an opportunity at revenge on Sunday. They take on the Raiders, who have won three straight games to improve to 6-3, in an AFC West showdown. And if Las Vegas pulls out another win, it would make things even closer in the division race.
That matchup has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of Week 11. There will also be a pivotal NFC West contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, while the Steelers will look to remain undefeated in their road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Here are odds and picks for the full Week 11 slate, followed by some prop bets to consider making this week (all of which can be found on DraftKings).
Week 11 Odds, Picks
Thursday, Nov. 19
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-3)
Sunday, Nov. 22
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (-3)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5)
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (-1.5)
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (-1.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
New England Patriots (-2) at Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at Denver Broncos
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5)
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (-2)
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (-7)
Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) at Las Vegas Raiders
Monday, Nov. 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
Picks in bold against the spread. Odds obtained via DraftKings.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Over 280.5 Passing Yards
Every week, Kyler Murray is putting on a show. He's been one of the most exciting players in the NFL this season and a big reason why the Cardinals are 6-3 heading into the Thursday night matchup against the NFC West-rival Seahawks.
And the second-year quarterback should keep the excitement going this week.
These two teams already faced off once this season, in Week 7. That was one of Murray's best performances of the season, as he went 34-for-48 for 360 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 67 yards and a score in Arizona's overtime victory.
It's one of two times this season that the 23-year-old has thrown for 300 yards through the air, and it's possible he'll add another this week.
Murray should pass for at least 281 yards, making it wise to bet the over on this line. The Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 353.3 passing yards per game, and their offense is likely to put up a lot of yards and points, making it so Murray and Arizona will keep going to the air.
Take the over and enjoy watching Murray air it out and again impress.
Steelers-Jaguars: Under 46.5 Total Points
Few defenses have been as impressive as the Steelers' shutdown unit this season. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the NFL with 318.1 total yards allowed per game while giving up only 19 points per game, the third fewest in the league. And this week, it should have an opportunity to flex its muscles.
The Steelers are going on the road to face the Jaguars, who will be starting rookie quarterback Jake Luton for the third straight week.
Gardner Minshew II has been out with a right thumb injury, so the 24-year-old has played against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. But this week will be a much greater challenge for Luton and the Jags' offense.
It's likely the Steelers will build a sizable lead early and Ben Roethlisberger won't have to keep airing it out. Their defense should then do a strong job of shutting down the Jaguars.
That's why it should be a smart bet to pick these teams to combine for less than 46.5 total points in what should be one of the lower-scoring matchups of the week.
Chiefs-Raiders: Over 56.5 Points
When the Chiefs and Raiders last played, the AFC West rivals combined to score 72 points and compile 903 total yards of offense. It was a high-scoring matchup that was tied entering the fourth quarter before Las Vegas pulled away for a 40-32 win.
Kansas City is going to be motivated to avenge that loss, and it's possible the result will be different this time. But one thing should be similar: The Chiefs and Raiders are likely to put up a lot of offense yet again, so there should be no shortage of points.
With the over/under line set at 56.5 points, that's a number Kansas City and Las Vegas should easily surpass. The Chiefs have the No. 2-ranked offense in the NFL this season, averaging 409 total yards per game, while the Raiders are averaging 370 total yards (13th in the league).
Expect a lot of offense from these teams once again.
