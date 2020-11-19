Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

0 of 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-1 this season, one of only two teams with one loss or less in the NFL (along with the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers). Their only defeat came in Week 5 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, the Chiefs are going on the road for an opportunity at revenge on Sunday. They take on the Raiders, who have won three straight games to improve to 6-3, in an AFC West showdown. And if Las Vegas pulls out another win, it would make things even closer in the division race.

That matchup has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of Week 11. There will also be a pivotal NFC West contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, while the Steelers will look to remain undefeated in their road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Here are odds and picks for the full Week 11 slate, followed by some prop bets to consider making this week (all of which can be found on DraftKings).