    49ers Rumors: Takk McKinley Claimed on Waivers After Failed Bengals Physical

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly claimed pass-rusher Takk McKinley off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The 2017 first-round pick was initially claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month, but he was subsequently released after failing his physical.

    San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he planned to put a second claim on McKinley after missing out the first time.

    "I was told today that Take failed his physical, and I know we put in a claim last time," the coach said Tuesday. "I don't think that's until tomorrow at 1 (p.m. PT), but I know we plan on putting another claimer in."

    McKinley was released by Atlanta shortly after complaining about not being traded on social media.

    He had also struggled on the field, only tallying eight tackles and one sack in four appearances. It's been a steep drop for a player who had 13 sacks combined in his first two seasons.

    The 49ers are hoping the player can return to this level, providing some much-needed pressure from the outside.

    San Francisco is currently tied for 20th in the NFL in sacks this season, one year after tying for fifth in the category.

    Injuries have been a major issue for the squad with Nick Bosa out for the year after entering the season as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Arik Armstead has also disappointed, totaling just 1.5 sacks in 10 games after getting a career-high 10 sacks last season.

    Kerry Hyder Jr. is the only player on the roster with more than two sacks in 2020.

    At 4-6, the 49ers are in danger of falling out of playoff contention in the NFC if things don't turn around in a hurry.

