Fantasy Football Week 11: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

As this week's column comes to a close, it's time to break out the uptempo attack, run the two-minute drill and fire off some answers rapid-fire style.

Rhettro has a wide receiver question. "Who should I start this week. Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark or Jamison Crowder?"

Jarvis Landry is the No. 1 receiver for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't mean a lot. He has topped 55 yards in a game only twice this season. Jamison Crowder of the Jets scored a touchdown in his last game, but his target share plummeted relative to earlier in the season. DJ Chark Jr. (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) of the Jaguars draws a tough matchup with the Steelers, but the Jags will likely be playing catch-up late. Gotta love garbage time.

dc48 is looking for a loophole. "Would you start Taysom Hill over Hayden Hurst this week at TE with his QB possibilities?"

In a word, no. Were we talking about a lower-end tight end, Hill's upside would be more interesting this week. But how much more he'll be used in New Orleans with Drew Brees out remains a mystery, and Hayden Hurst (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400) of the Falcons has quietly posted four straight games with double-digit PPR points.

Steve550 needs running back help. "Half PPR…Chase Edmonds, Salvon Ahmed or Gio Bernard?"

The return of Kenyan Drake clouds Edmonds' carry share with the Cardinals and rules him out. Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard draws a tough matchup with Washington. Many didn't know who he was two weeks ago, but the play here is Salvon Ahmed (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800) of the Dolphins against the Broncos after his Week 10 coming-out party.

dirtygerz720 needs a few wide receivers."Start 2 in PPR. Amari Cooper, Chase Claypool, Will Fuller."

Will Fuller V (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the Houston Texans is an easy "yes" after scoring a touchdown in six of his last seven games. Chase Claypool of the Steelers is tempting after a 4/56/2 line against the Bengals in Week 10. But the second slot goes to Amari Cooper (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400), who is the No. 1 wideout for a Dallas Cowboys team facing a Minnesota Vikings defense that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points to wideouts.

More yips from icmax. "Would you consider starting (Jameis) Winston over (Deshaun) Watson this week?"

No, no, no and double-no. Erase that thought from your head. Deshaun Watson (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500) of the Houston Texans presently sits eighth in fantasy points among quarterbacks this season. Jameis Winston has attempted 11 passes this season and has 75 passing yards. His matchup with Atlanta isn't that good.

griffvw needs two of three. "Damien Harris, Robby Anderson, or Duke Johnson?"

We have already discussed the production and plus matchup that makes Damien Harris (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700) of the Patriots a good play in Week 11. And the lack of production that makes Duke Johnson a bad one. Robby Anderson (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000) has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers this year, and he gets a Detroit defense Sunday that can be had through the air.

Finally, we have a defense question from ImTheMan414. "Cleveland Browns defense or Baltimore Ravens defense?"

From an NFL perspective, this isn't close to a question. The Ravens are one of the best defenses in the league. The Cleveland Browns (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000) are not. But while the Ravens face a Tennessee Titans team allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to defenses, the Browns draw a turnover-prone Eagles team that leads the NFL in sacks allowed. Cleveland is a sneaky good Week 11 play.

