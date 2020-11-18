Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

0 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

It's Wednesday of NFL Week 11, which means we're on the doorstep of both Thursday Night Football and the fantasy waiver deadline for most leagues. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are set to kick off the week on Thursday night, meaning that many lineup decisions will also need to be made in the next 24-plus hours.

With the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on bye this week, several top options—like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Allen Robinson II and Brandon Aiyuk—will be unavailable.

To help get a jump on Week 11, we're here to examine the top players at each skill position along with some deep sleepers to target on the waiver wire.

Rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring, and we'll be looking specifically at sleepers rostered in 40 percent or less of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues.