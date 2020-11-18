    Jaguars Fans Push for Yannick Ngakoue to Make Pro Bowl to Improve Trade Return

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars fans are going above and beyond to get former Jags defensive end Yannick Ngakoue his second Pro Bowl nod, but their motives may not be totally altruistic.

    SB Nation's James Dator wrote Wednesday that the team's fans have taken to Reddit to build momentum behind Ngakoue's Pro Bowl campaign. By doing so, they may strengthen Jacksonville's outlook in the 2021 NFL draft.

    The Jaguars traded Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings in August, and Minnesota moved him to the Baltimore Ravens in October. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the second trade didn't affect the terms of Jacksonville's deal with Minnesota. If Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, then the fifth-round pick the Jags received turns into a fourth-rounder.

    The 25-year-old isn't a Pro Bowler on merit, having posted 15 tackles and five sacks between his time with the Vikings and Ravens. But fan voting for All-Star Games isn't always a reflection of a player's performance.

    Moving up from the fifth round to the fourth may not sound like much. But Jacksonville is 1-8 and last in the AFC South, so it can use whatever help it gets in accelerating its rebuild.          

