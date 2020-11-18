NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ryan Strome, Tyler Johnson, More

1 of 3

Even though the New York Rangers are improving their roster and getting closer to contending, The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello believes the team could still be a seller at the trade deadline during the upcoming season. And if that's the case, one potential trade chip could be center Ryan Strome.

"He’s been offered around already, and if he’s having another big year, even if it’s boosted by skating alongside Artemi Panarin, he could be a target of a contending team as a right-handed center who can play special teams," Carpiniello recently wrote.

However, Carpiniello also noted that only certain teams are likely to be in the market for Strome, who is set to make $9 million over the next two seasons. And because of that, the 27-year-old could be "a more likely trade chip the following year, as a rental, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent," per Carpiniello.

Strome is coming off his first full season with the Rangers in which he had a career-high 59 points (18 goals and 41 assists) in 70 games. He spent his first four NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, who selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft, then went to the Edmonton Oilers, who traded him to the Rangers during his second season with the team.