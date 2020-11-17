    Dana White: Bob Arum a 'Piece of F--king S--t' After Terence Crawford Comments

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White didn't hold back when talking about boxing promoter Bob Arum. 

    "I f--king hate that guy," he said, per MMA Junkie (warning: language).

    White was referencing comments Arum made about Terence Crawford in which the promoter complained about how much money he was losing because the fighter is not good enough at promoting himself.

    "Pay your f--cking fighter what you owe him, that's your job," White continued. "Bob Arum is a piece of f--king s--t."

    While explaining Arum should figure out how to promote a boxer as talented as Crawford without criticizing him, White also suggested he would be relentlessly criticized if he made similar comments about UFC fighters.

    Lance Pugmire of The Athletic provided the backstory of Arum's comments about Crawford, who knocked out former champion Kell Brook on Saturday to improve to 37-0 with 28 knockouts.

    "He’s got to promote like (unified lightweight champion Teofimo) Lopez does," Arum said. "He's got to promote like (former featherweight champion) Shakur (Stevenson) does. Like (Floyd) Mayweather did. Like (Manny) Pacquiao did. If he doesn't, then who the f--k needs him? He may be the greatest fighter in the world, but, hey, I ain't going bankrupt promoting him."

    Crawford's deal with Top Rank is scheduled to expire in October 2021.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "The question is, 'Do we want to keep him?'" Arum continued. "I could build a house in Beverly Hills on the money I've lost on him in the last three fights. A beautiful home. Nobody questions Crawford's innate, tremendous ability. By beating a naturally bigger guy (in Brook), decisively, that's a big statement that he's making."

    Related

      Dana White: Bob Arum a 'Piece of F--king S--t' After Terence Crawford Comments

      Dana White: Bob Arum a 'Piece of F--king S--t' After Terence Crawford Comments
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Dana White: Bob Arum a 'Piece of F--king S--t' After Terence Crawford Comments

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith

      Canelo Alvarez plans to face Smith for the WBA super middleweight title on Dec. 19

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Canelo Alvarez Set To Return December 19th Against Callum Smith

      Canelo Alvarez Set To Return December 19th Against Callum Smith
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo Alvarez Set To Return December 19th Against Callum Smith

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Canelo, Smith ready to fight for top spot at super middleweight

      Canelo, Smith ready to fight for top spot at super middleweight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo, Smith ready to fight for top spot at super middleweight

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook