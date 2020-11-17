Dana White: Bob Arum a 'Piece of F--king S--t' After Terence Crawford Comments

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White didn't hold back when talking about boxing promoter Bob Arum.

"I f--king hate that guy," he said, per MMA Junkie (warning: language).

White was referencing comments Arum made about Terence Crawford in which the promoter complained about how much money he was losing because the fighter is not good enough at promoting himself.

"Pay your f--cking fighter what you owe him, that's your job," White continued. "Bob Arum is a piece of f--king s--t."

While explaining Arum should figure out how to promote a boxer as talented as Crawford without criticizing him, White also suggested he would be relentlessly criticized if he made similar comments about UFC fighters.

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic provided the backstory of Arum's comments about Crawford, who knocked out former champion Kell Brook on Saturday to improve to 37-0 with 28 knockouts.

"He’s got to promote like (unified lightweight champion Teofimo) Lopez does," Arum said. "He's got to promote like (former featherweight champion) Shakur (Stevenson) does. Like (Floyd) Mayweather did. Like (Manny) Pacquiao did. If he doesn't, then who the f--k needs him? He may be the greatest fighter in the world, but, hey, I ain't going bankrupt promoting him."

Crawford's deal with Top Rank is scheduled to expire in October 2021.

"The question is, 'Do we want to keep him?'" Arum continued. "I could build a house in Beverly Hills on the money I've lost on him in the last three fights. A beautiful home. Nobody questions Crawford's innate, tremendous ability. By beating a naturally bigger guy (in Brook), decisively, that's a big statement that he's making."