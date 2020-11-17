Tom Brady Tweets GOAT Meme at DeAndre Hopkins to Try to Win Signed Jersey

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Wideout DeAndre Hopkins hasn't gotten over his game-winning Hail Mary touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and it appears his colleagues haven't, either.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals star tweeted out the now-iconic photo of his outstretched hands grabbing the ball over multiple Bills defenders and offered a signed jersey to the Twitter user who replied with the best meme.

He probably should have been more thorough with the terms and conditions to his contest because it looks like Tom Brady just earned himself some new threads.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted a GIF of a goat at Hopkins, praising the receiver for his efforts on Sunday and causing the All-Pro to gush right back at him.

Keep an eye on these two if the Bucs and Cardinals end up meeting in the postseason. There should be a significant jersey swap at the end of the game.