Canelo Alvarez to Fight Callum Smith Dec. 19 After Leaving Golden Boy Promotions

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez's return to the ring is set.

On Tuesday, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Alvarez has agreed to a Dec. 19 bout with Callum Smith, a move that's been expected since Canelo ended his working relationship with Golden Boy Promotions earlier this month.

Alvarez has not fought since November 2019 amid a dispute with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy, whom he said misrepresented him in negotiations with streaming service DAZN. He filed a lawsuit against the promoter and its broadcast partner in September claiming breach of contract.

