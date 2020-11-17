    Canelo Alvarez to Fight Callum Smith Dec. 19 After Leaving Golden Boy Promotions

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020
    Canelo Alvarez, right, walks to his corner after knocking down Sergey Kovalev during a light heavyweight WBO title bout, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Canelo Alvarez's return to the ring is set.

    On Tuesday, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Alvarez has agreed to a Dec. 19 bout with Callum Smith, a move that's been expected since Canelo ended his working relationship with Golden Boy Promotions earlier this month.

    Alvarez has not fought since November 2019 amid a dispute with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy, whom he said misrepresented him in negotiations with streaming service DAZN. He filed a lawsuit against the promoter and its broadcast partner in September claiming breach of contract.

                                                                                                       

