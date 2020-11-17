49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'I Expect Jimmy Garoppolo to Be Our Starter Next Year'

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Days after San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave Jimmy Garoppolo a vote of confidence, head coach Kyle Shanahan did the same Tuesday.

“I expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be our starter next year," Shanahan told reporters.

Garoppolo is currently out of the lineup with a high-ankle sprain. He's played in only six games this season, throwing for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

The 49ers have been far more successful with Garoppolo on the field than any of his backups, posting a 3-3 record in games he's started and a 1-3 mark in games started by Nick Mullens. San Francisco also made the Super Bowl last season with Garoppolo at the helm, though that was overwhelmingly due to a stout run game.

"Here's what I know about Jimmy Garoppolo, and I think I've been consistent," Lynch said on KNBR last week. "We're a better football team when he's out there. We win a lot of games when he's out there. We struggle to win without him. ... We have a lot of belief in Jimmy."



The 49ers could trade or release Garoppolo this offseason and save more than $24 million on their 2021 cap. None of the money remaining on his contract is guaranteed, so the Niners can escape from it this offseason if they so choose.

However, that would require them have a clear plan in place to replace Garoppolo. That isn't evident at this juncture, though they could select a quarterback in April's draft.

It's also possible the 49ers look to acquire a veteran quarterback via trade. For now, though, the team appears committed to Garoppolo.