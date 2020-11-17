    Washington Football Team Player Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Bengals Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Helmet of Washington Football Team tight end Temarrick Hemingway (88) on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    A member of the Washington Football Team tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocols," the team said. "All meetings this week will be conducted virtually, and the Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access granted to the players."

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the player in question didn't travel for Washington's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. He also didn't visit the team's facility over the past three days. 

    Washington will host Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbing across the country, the Washington Football Team announced Monday it's temporarily closing FedEx Field to fans.

    A number of NFL teams have been adversely impacted by the pandemic amid the nationwide upward trend. The Cleveland Browns had a second player test positive in as many weeks, and four teams briefly worked remotely last week because of positive tests within their organizations.

    It's unclear whether the Washington Football Team has placed anybody on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is utilized for players who either were flagged for a positive test or had close contact with a person carrying the virus.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      WAS Player Tests Positive

      Washington is going through intensive protocols after a player was COVID-19 positive (NFL Network)

      WAS Player Tests Positive
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      WAS Player Tests Positive

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Break Outs That Can Still Happen 🤩

      The player on every team set to have a huge second half ➡️

      Break Outs That Can Still Happen 🤩
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Break Outs That Can Still Happen 🤩

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Who Should Consider Pursuing Keenan Allen

      Teams Who Should Consider Pursuing Keenan Allen
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Teams Who Should Consider Pursuing Keenan Allen

      Shane Mickle
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Washington Injury Update: Saahdiq Charles to have season-ending knee surgery; Kyle Allen finally goes to IR

      Washington Injury Update: Saahdiq Charles to have season-ending knee surgery; Kyle Allen finally goes to IR
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Washington Injury Update: Saahdiq Charles to have season-ending knee surgery; Kyle Allen finally goes to IR

      Hogs Haven
      via Hogs Haven