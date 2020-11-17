Washington Football Team Player Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Bengals Game

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

A member of the Washington Football Team tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocols," the team said. "All meetings this week will be conducted virtually, and the Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access granted to the players."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the player in question didn't travel for Washington's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. He also didn't visit the team's facility over the past three days.

Washington will host Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbing across the country, the Washington Football Team announced Monday it's temporarily closing FedEx Field to fans.

A number of NFL teams have been adversely impacted by the pandemic amid the nationwide upward trend. The Cleveland Browns had a second player test positive in as many weeks, and four teams briefly worked remotely last week because of positive tests within their organizations.

It's unclear whether the Washington Football Team has placed anybody on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is utilized for players who either were flagged for a positive test or had close contact with a person carrying the virus.