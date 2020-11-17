Rams vs. Buccaneers to Feature 1st All-Black Officiating Crew in NFL History

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first in NFL history to feature an all-Black officiating crew.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the NFL is purposely assembling the crew by taking officials from different units and putting them together.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the following regarding the crew: "This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game."

Jerome Boger will head the unit and be joined by umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

The 65-year-old Boger is in his 17th season as an NFL official and has become one of the league's most distinguished referees during that time.

Boger became just the third Black referee in NFL history when he was promoted from his position as line judge in 2006.

He became the second Black referee to head a crew in the Super Bowl when he officiated Super Bowl XLVII at the conclusion of the 2012 season after being chosen as an alternate for Super Bowl XLV two years earlier.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Bell noted that the Rams vs. Bucs game is a fitting one to feature the first all-Black officiating crew in league history due to the work both teams have done during their history for inclusion.

The Bucs are the first team in NFL history with three Black coordinators, while the Rams ended the league's 12-year color ban in 1946 by signing running back Kenny Washington and wide receiver Woody Strode.

Monday night's game will also feature two of the NFC's top teams with quarterback Tom Brady and the 7-3 Buccaneers hosting defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the 6-3 Rams.