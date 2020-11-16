Video: Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson Ties NFL Record for Career Kick Return TDs

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson drew closer to NFL history Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patterson ran the opening kick of the second half 104 yards to the end zone to give the Bears a 13-7 lead.

The 29-year-old now has eight career kick return touchdowns, tying him with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the all-time record.

Patterson's continued excellence on kickoffs is even more impressive given how various rule changes have made touchbacks more common and lessened the effectiveness of even elite return men.

Patterson hasn't had two kick return touchdowns in the same season since 2015, so don't expect him to break the career mark in 2020. But it will be something to watch over the remainder of this season and in 2021.