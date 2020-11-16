Joe Horn's Son Jaycee Opts out of South Carolina's Season to Prep for NFL Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

South Carolina star Jaycee Horn announced Monday he's sitting out the remainder of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft:

The news comes one day after the Gamecocks fired head coach Will Muschamp following a 2-5 start to the year. Horn, whose father is former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, finishes 2020 with 16 total tackles and two interceptions.

Horn's departure will likely exacerbate one of South Carolina's biggest problems. The team is 110th in passing yards allowed (288.3 per game) and 116th in opponent passer rating (168.33).

In what proved to be Muschamp's final game, the Gamecocks allowed 59 points and 708 total yards to Ole Miss. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral finished 28-of-32 for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

South Carolina can still finish .500 by beating Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky. Running the table was hard enough as is and might be impossible for interim coach Mike Bobo without his best defensive player.

Horn isn't yet a surefire lock for the first round for 2021, but he's good enough that being a Day 2 pick should be his draft floor. Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner ranked Horn 44th overall in his most recent big board in October.

"Horn's tape against Auburn's Seth Williams was the most dominant any corner has put on film this season," Renner wrote. "He's still a little too up and down, though, and has four penalties already in five games."