    Jon Gruden: Raiders Took Victory Lap in KC After Bus Driver's 'Snide Comments'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    When the Las Vegas Raiders spent a little extra time around Arrowhead Stadium following a 40-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn't so the team could savor that famous Kansas City-style barbecue.

    Raiders head coach Jon Gruden explained Monday how a "smart aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments" might have been to blame for Las Vegas' decision to take a victory lap around the venue:

    The act of trolling may have backfired for the Raiders because it's clearly still fresh in the mind of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as the teams prepare for Sunday's rematch.

    "They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do," he told reporters. "That's not our style."

    ESPN's Adam Teicher also wrote how Reid "seemed irritated" when addressing the situation.

    He who laughs last, laughs best. Gruden and the Raiders had some fun at the bus driver's expense in October. They can probably expect the Chiefs to respond in kind at Allegiant Stadium if they come away victorious.

